Wendell wins Association of Idaho Cities award

The City of Wendell was recognized with one of the Association of Idaho Cities’ most prestigious awards on June 22 at the group’s 76th annual conference in Boise.

The “Hub City of the Magic Valley” received a Garret Nancolas City Achievement Award for its community spring cleanup project, which encouraged residents to dispose of unwanted items — from furniture to yard waste to tires, according to an AIC news release. The city provided dumpsters at city hall as part of the project.

The City Achievement Awards are designed to recognize the pioneering efforts of cities across Idaho to improve quality of life, address local challenges and enhance service delivery in cost-effective ways, according to the release.

Also at the conference, Casey Andersen, a member of the Burley City Council, was elected as District 4 Director for 2023-25.

The AIC, founded in 1947, is a non-partisan, non-profit corporation organized to serve the state’s 199 incorporated cities through education, training and technical assistance.

Idahoans for Open Primaries petition cleared for circulation

The Idaho Secretary of State’s Office on Friday cleared Idahoans for Open Primaries to begin collecting signatures for its proposed open primary ballot initiative for the 2024 general election.

The short ballot title issued by the Idaho AG’s Office reads, “MEASURE TO (1) REPLACE VOTER SELECTION OF PARTY NOMINEES WITH NONPARTY BLANKET PRIMARY; (2) REQUIRE RANKED-CHOICE VOTING FOR GENERAL ELECTIONS.” The full text is online at https://sos.idaho.gov/elections/initiatives/2024/idaho_open_primaries_act.pdf.

To qualify for the ballot, Idahoans for Open Primaries must collect 62,895 signatures, or 6% of the state’s total registered voters as of the November 2022 general election, according to a news release. The deadline is April 30, 2024.

Also:

Jeff Lund , owner of J3 Dairy in Wendell, was elected last week to the board of directors for Dairy West , which represents dairy farm families in Idaho and Utah to promote the industry and its products. Lund’s term began Saturday.

, owner of in Wendell, was elected last week to the board of directors for , which represents dairy farm families in Idaho and Utah to promote the industry and its products. Lund’s term began Saturday. The sixth annual Barley Bash to benefit the Boys & Girls Club is scheduled for Saturday, July 15, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Rupert Elks Lodge, 85 S. 200 E. The event, open to the public, 21 and over, will include craft and domestic beer, food vendors, a silent auction, a cornhole tournament and live music by The Shenanigans. Tickets are $35 per person for entry and beer, $45 for entry, beer and cornhole.

– Times-News