Sawtooth Society’s Sagebrush Soirée set for July 27

The Sawtooth Society, a nonprofit organization committed to preserving, protecting and enhancing the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, will host its annual Sagebrush Soirée fundraiser on July 27 at Smiley Creek Lodge in Ketchum.

The fundraiser will feature a cocktail reception, silent auction, live music, dinner and wine, plus local entertainment and a live auction. Additionally, Ann Christensen, one of the Society’s founding board members, will be presented with The Champion of the Sawtooths Award.

Since 2014, the Society has coordinated 16,500 hours of labor, clearing more than 11,000 trees from 1,200 miles of trails, while also providing stewardship education opportunities to over 400 young individuals.

Tickets are $350 per person at www.sawtoothsoiree.org/soiree. For more information, go online to www.sawtoothsociety.org, or contact Kathryn Grohusky, executive director of the Sawtooth Society, at 208-721-1495 or kathryn@sawtoothsociety.org.

Gooding man sentenced to prison for wire fraud

A Gooding man who worked as an Idaho commercial driver’s license skills test examiner was sentenced to two years in federal prison for honest services wire fraud last month.

Kelly Nathaniel Goodman, 72, who worked as an Idaho CDL skills tester from the 1990s until 2021, according to court records, accepted at least $38,000 in bribes in return for providing passing scores, according to the United States Attorney’s Office in the District of Idaho.

U.S. District Court Judge Amanda K. Brailsford imposed the sentence, which also requires Goodman to forfeit $38,000.

Twin Falls Post 7 to clean veterans’ headstones

Twin Falls Post 7 will be cleaning the headstones of veterans’ graves at the Twin Falls Cemetery on Monday, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The cemetery includes graves of veterans dating to the Civil War. The project is meant to honor the veterans by restoring their headstones to as close to new condition as possible, according to Post 7 officials.

For questions or more information, call Commander Mark Marvin at 208-316-6606 or email mmarvin1821@gmail.com.

Also:

Idaho has the country’s lowest average residential price for natural gas, $7 per 1,000 cubic feet, which is 6.7 times lower than in Hawaii , the highest at $46.99 per 1,000 cubic feet, according to a new survey from WalletHub . To view the full report and state-by-state data, go online to https://wallethub.com/edu/energy-costs-by-state/4833.

has the country’s lowest average residential price for natural gas, $7 per 1,000 cubic feet, which is 6.7 times lower than in , the highest at $46.99 per 1,000 cubic feet, according to a new survey from . To view the full report and state-by-state data, go online to https://wallethub.com/edu/energy-costs-by-state/4833. The district staff for Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson will host mobile office hours in Hailey on Thursday, beginning with a discussion from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at City Hall, 115 S. Main St., followed by a lunch from noon to 1 p.m. at The Senior Connection, 721 S. 3rd Ave.

– Times-News