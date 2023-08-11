Exchange students clean Twin Falls homeless shelter
A group of 13 Global Educational Concepts international exchange students spent hours on Aug. 6 cleaning the Valley House homeless shelter in Twin Falls as part of the program’s annual Exchange Day.
Exchange Day activities occurred across the United States as a way to celebrate the power of international exchanges, according to a GEC news release.
“We are very proud of all of the participants who took part in this year’s International J1 Exchange day. As they share their cultures with ours and us with them we developing the world’s future leaders,” GEC President Dave Causer said in the release. “Giving back to the community is a just one of the many ways they have enriched the USA by being here for this short-term exchange this summer.”
Since 2005, GEC has been a designated sponsor of summer work and travel cultural exchange programs available for college students through the U.S. State Department.
Also:
- The Downtown Commons splash pad in Twin Falls will be closed from Monday through Friday for resurfacing, according to a city announcement.
- The Jerome Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the South Central Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, will host a free Hispanic Event on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at La Hacienda Event Center, 133 W. Main St. Food and drinks will be served.
- The University of Idaho will offer the state’s first industrial robotics certificates beginning this fall through its College of Engineering. Undergraduate and graduate certificates will be available on all campuses across the state and online through through the university’s Center for Intelligent Industrial Robotics, which integrates new robotics research and training labs across Idaho.
- The Senior Connection, 721 3rd Ave S. in Hailey, will host a four-week educational support group for family caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and other related dementias, beginning Wednesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The group will be led by Dr. Carol Stephens and Mary Ratliff, the center’s caregiving manager. For more information, call 208-788-3468.