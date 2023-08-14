Kimberly’s Hammond publishes book on lost era of fire spotting

Kimberly’s Nancy Sule Hammond has published a new book, “The Last Lookout at Dunn Peak: Fire Spotting in Idaho’s St. Joe National Forest,” about the lost era of fire lookouts across the state.

Hammond’s husband, Don, was the last fire spotter to work at the Dunn Peak Lookout in the Idaho’s St. Joe National Forest, where the couple spent two summers in the early 1970s — first at an outpost about eight miles northwest of Avery in Shoshone County and then at the Middle Sister Peak tower, southeast of Avery, according to a news release.

“In ‘The Last Lookout,’ Nancy shares stories from those two exciting, magical fire seasons, along with their return as volunteers 37 years later. Interspersing her accounts with regional fire history as well as dangers and details of the work, she journeys back to the narrow catwalks and stunning panoramas — a place where storms are building, the landscape is dry, and any lightning strike could ignite a raging wildfire,” the release said.

Hammond’s paperback book is available at bookstores nationwide, or direct from Basalt Books at 800-354-7360 or online at basaltbooks.wsu.edu. The price is $22.95.

Idaho digital equity draft plan open for public comment

The Idaho Commission for Libraries has partnered with Boise State University’s Idaho Policy Institute to create a five-year statewide Digital Access for All Idahoans Plan to serve as a benchmark and roadmap for achieving digital equity in Idaho.

The draft of the DAAI Plan is ready for review and public comment through Sept. 8. To view the draft and for more information, go online to https://libraries.idaho.gov/digital-access-for-all-idahoans/.

To comment, complete the online form at https://forms.office.com/g/cAk6iLYRkQ; email digitalskills@libraries.idaho.gov; or mail to Idaho Commission for Libraries, Attn: DAAI Draft Plan Comments, 325 W. State St. Boise, 83702.

A revised plan will be available in October.

Also:

The Idaho Transportation Department has closed East 400 South Road under Interstate 84 through Friday to allow crews to begin work on bridges as part of the freeway widening project between the South Jerome and Twin Falls interchanges. Traffic will be detoured to Golf Course Road, East Frontage Road, East 300 S. and South 200 E. The Magic Valley Chorale will begin rehearsals for its 2023 Christmas concert on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building, Room 133. Registration is $10, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The chorale, directed by Gary Jones, will perform on Friday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m., and on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m. For more information, call 208-733-4482.

The Lincoln County Youth Center in Richfield, 410 S. Main St., will host a free eight-week parenting course on Mondays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 28. Daycare, supplies and family dinner will be provided each week. All caregivers welcome. For more information or to register, call 208-421-6280.