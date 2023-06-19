Idaho PUC OKs Idaho Power rate increases

The Idaho Public Utilities Commission has approved two applications from Idaho Power that will change customer rates.

The power cost adjustment rates and fixed cost adjustment rates will result in a 10.34% increase for residential customers, or about $11.06 per month, Idaho PUC said in a news release. Irrigation customers, meanwhile, will see an increase of 15.01%, the release said.

The PCA allows Idaho Power to increase or decrease rates to reflect the utility’s annual costs of supplying power, while the FCA annually adjusts rate to recover the difference between the fixed costs authorized by the commission and the actual fixed costs paid by Idaho Power customers for the sale of electricity during the previous year.

For more information on the filings, go online to puc.idaho.gov/case/Details/7002 and puc.idaho.gov/case/Details/7028.

Also:

The Jerome County Republican Central Committee is seeking applicants for Jerome County Clerk. Interviews are scheduled for Monday, June 26, and the committee will forward three names to the county commission for consideration, per Idaho Statute and state GOP rules. For more information, call Nic Wittman at 208-404-3660.

is seeking applicants for Jerome County Clerk. Interviews are scheduled for Monday, June 26, and the committee will forward three names to the county commission for consideration, per Idaho Statute and state GOP rules. For more information, call Nic Wittman at 208-404-3660. The Region IV Development Association , which serves the eight-country region of the Magic Valley, will host a workforce housing symposium on Thursday, June 29, beginning at 10 a.m., at the Herrett Center on the campus of the College of Southern Idaho. For more information, call 208-732-5727 or go online to www.RIVDA.org.

, which serves the eight-country region of the Magic Valley, will host a workforce housing symposium on Thursday, June 29, beginning at 10 a.m., at the Herrett Center on the campus of the College of Southern Idaho. For more information, call 208-732-5727 or go online to www.RIVDA.org. A 26-year-old male inmate at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution near Boise died Sunday night after suffering serious injuries in an “assault” last week, the Idaho Department of Correction said in a Monday news release. The Idaho State Police is investigating the incident.

–Times-News