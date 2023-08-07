Cornhole tourney to raise funds for boy with cancer

A cornhole tournament has been scheduled for Saturday in Twin Falls to raise money to help pay expenses for an 11-month-old boy who has been diagnosed with cancer.

The event, to be held at Rock Creek Park, will be hosted by Steve Edens. Check-in time is at 10 a.m. There will also be a raffle for a gun and custom cornhole boards.

Registration is $25 per person. will be a 20% payout to the tournament winner.

To register, text Micquel at 208-251-7059. You don’t have to play in the tournament to enter the raffle.

U of I-led climate project lands $6M in funding

A University of Idaho-led project will receive $6 million in competitive funding to investigate how people in rural communities perceive the extent of climate change — specifically extreme heat, wildfires and drought — and how this perception affects their ability to adapt.

The study will focus on rural communities, which provide the majority of food, energy and water for the United States and have been effectively left out of climate adaptation dialogues, according to a university news release.

“The reality of a changing planet is often at odds with perception and adaptation for everything from human health to national security. We know that producing endless graphs doesn’t change perception, so what does?” Lil “Doc” Alessa, the research project principal investigator and co-director of U of I’s Center for Resilient Communities, said in the release.

The University of Nevada and the University of South Carolina are partnering with Idaho on the project, which will bring researchers from the three universities together to tease apart how perception drives adaptive capacity (the potential to take action to minimize the negative effects of climate change) and adaptation (actually taking action).

SCCAP to celebrate 100-home milestone

The South Central Community Action Partnership’s Self Help Housing Program will celebrate the completion of 100 homes on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1211 Saddle Dr. in Filer.

The SCCAP, which provides assistance to qualified families to build their own affordable home through the USDA/RD Mutual Self Help Housing, has helped local families realize the dream of home ownership since 2010.

Also:

The Hailey Public Library and the Central Idaho Dark Sky Alliance will host 2023 Astronomer in Residence Dr. Joel Weisberg for a nighttime observing session on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30. Participants should meet at the Croy Canyon Motorized Trailhead, 3.1 miles west of Hailey. In case of weather-related issues, check the library website at www.haileypubliclibrary.org after 5 p.m. For more information, call 208-788-2036.

and the will host 2023 Astronomer in Residence Dr. Joel Weisberg for a nighttime observing session on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30. Participants should meet at the Croy Canyon Motorized Trailhead, 3.1 miles west of Hailey. In case of weather-related issues, check the library website at www.haileypubliclibrary.org after 5 p.m. For more information, call 208-788-2036. The Lincoln County Youth Center in Richfield, 410 S. Main St., will host a free eight-week parenting course on Mondays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 28. Daycare, supplies and family dinner will be provided each week. All caregivers welcome. For more information or to register, call 208-421-6280.

in Richfield, 410 S. Main St., will host a free eight-week parenting course on Mondays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 28. Daycare, supplies and family dinner will be provided each week. All caregivers welcome. For more information or to register, call 208-421-6280. Green Acres Pet Center, 868 Green Acres Dr. in Twin Falls, has achieved the highest level of veterinary excellence following review of practice protocols, medical equipment, facility, and client service by the American Animal Hospital Association.