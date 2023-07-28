Jerome County honors Warr, Schabacker

Gary Warr and Dr. Charles Schabacker will be honored in the Jerome County Fair Parade on Monday, Aug. 7, after being selected for 2023 Citizen of the Year and the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award, respectively.

Warr, who has worked the past 18 ½ years as director of the Jerome Recreation District, is also a past president and member of the Jerome Rotary Club and the county’s fair board and rodeo committee.

A lifetime resident of Jerome, Schabacker followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming a doctor and has practiced for the past 37 years as a veterinarian. He’s now a partner at Sawtooth Veterinary Services. His philanthropic support includes Children’s International, CSI Arts of Tour, the Magic Valley Symphony and the St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation.

Warr and Schabacker will also be recognized at the Jerome Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet on Oct. 19.

VF Law’s Bones earns Idaho Business Review honors

Brittaney Bones, an associate for VF Law, a full-service law firm with offices in Idaho and across the Northwest and Southwest, was recently honored as one of the 2023 Idaho Business Review Women of the Year.

The distinguished recognition celebrates 50 female leaders across Idaho who have made their mark while continuing to pave the path for leaders of the future. Bones will be honored at the Idaho Business Review’s awards gala in September at the Boise Center.

“Engaging with my community and finding actionable ways to service and provide opportunities for others is what motivates me, professionally and personally,” Bones said in a news release. “Leading the transition into the Idaho market on behalf of VF Law has been fulfilling, and I look forward to continuing servicing our local clients and helping them reach their goals.”

In addition to her work at VF Law, Bones is vice chair for the Legislative Action Committee for the Community Associations Institute. She also mentors students at the College of Idaho and has donated time to the Rock Bottom Foundation, which provides meals to unhoused Idahoans.

Zeiders to headline Jerome County Fair concert

Warren Zeiders, a rising country music artist in Nashville, will headline the Jerome County Fair’s concert on Friday, Aug. 11, sponsored by First Federal Bank.

The 7:30 concert be inside the DePaw Arena at the fairgrounds. As part of its sponsorship, First Federal is offering a $2 off coupon, while supplies last, at any bank branch in the Magic Valley. Coupons can be redeemed at the fair box office, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Zeiders’ emergence on the country music scene has been meteoric. While still a lacrosse student-athlete in college, he released the platinum-certified single “Ride the Lightning.” The 24-year-old’s popularity was further cemented when his first national tour sold out in 72 hours.

His recent single, “Pretty Little Poison,” debuted at No. 11 and is the title track from his first album with Warner Records, due out in August.

–Times-News