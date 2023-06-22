Trailing of the Sheep Festival set for Oct. 4-8

The Trailing of the Sheep Festival, recognized nationally as one of the “Top Ten Fall Festivals in the World,” is scheduled for Oct. 4-8, highlighted by some 1,500 sheep hoofing it down Main Street in Ketchum.

The festival of some 150 years-plus annually marks the tradition of moving sheep that come from high-mountain pastures down through the Wood River Valley to traditional winter grazing. The five-day iconic festival celebrates the people, arts, cultures, and traditions of Idaho sheep ranching families, spotlighting the principal contributors — the Basques, Scottish and Peruvians, according to a news release.

The 2023 festival, in addition to the Big Sheep Parade, also includes national qualifying sheepdog trials featuring over 80 of the county’s most talented border collies and their handlers competing for top awards; a Sheep Folklife Fair; culinary events; a Wool Fest with a variety of classes and workshops; and hikes and history lessons.

For the detailed schedule, ticket information and more information, go online to www.trailingofthesheep.org.

First Federal Bank earns national recognition

First Federal Bank has been named the Best Small Bank in Idaho by Newsweek for the second straight year.

According to Newsweek, Best Bank winners are chosen on 30 different factors, including customer service, health of the bank, loan options and digital access. Some of the specific data collected by the publication also came from average service charges collected on deposit accounts, average interest paid on deposit accounts, number of complaints submitted to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the responsiveness of the financial institution, mobile app scores, types of loan and account product offered, and branch presence.

“To be acknowledged by a national media outlet for our work is pretty special,” Jason A. Meyerhoeffer, First Federal president and CEO, said in a news release. “We strive to be Idaho’s community bank of choice and this helps validate that position.”

Idaho gas prices hold steady this week

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Idaho held steady this week at $3.98, according to AAA Idaho. That won’t likely last.

“Yes, gas prices are calm right now, but it’s more like the quiet part of the movie before the ‘Jaws’ theme starts playing,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in a news release. “We anticipate a busy summer travel season, and with gas prices much lower than they were a year ago, more people will take advantage of a road trip or a family get-together.”

Idaho drivers are saving at least $23 for 20 gallons compared to a year ago, and with pump prices in Utah dropping by 10 cents per gallon in the past week, it’s helped maintain another week of calm before prices start to ramp up, Conde said.

Idaho began the week with the 10th-highest price in the U.S., including an average of $3.92 in Twin Falls.

Replacing the Honorable Mitchell W. Brown

The Idaho Judicial Council is seeking applicants for the position of Sixth Judicial District judge to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Mitchell W. Brown.

Questionnaires are available at each county clerk's office and at the Judicial Council's website, www.judicialcouncil.idaho.gov.

Completed questionnaires must be received in the office of the Idaho Judicial Council no later than July 14.

Also:

Boise Entrepreneur Week is seeking Magic Valley entrepreneurs to register for its annual pitch competitions, scheduled for Oct. 2-6 in Boise. More than $210,000 in funding is available for 2023. Applications are open online at boiseentrepreneurweek.org until Aug. 14. The event is sponsored by Idaho STEM Action Center, Zions Bank, Umpqua Bank, Vynyl and Albertsons.

The Region IV Development Association, which serves the eight-country region of the Magic Valley, will host a workforce housing symposium on Thursday, June 29, beginning at 10 a.m., at the Herrett Center on the campus of the College of Southern Idaho. For more information, call 208-732-5727 or go online to www.RIVDA.org.

–Times-News