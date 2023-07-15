Glanbia to donate cheese to Gilbert’s Pantry at CSI

Gilbert’s Pantry, the College of Southern Idaho’s food assistance service, has partnered with Glanbia Cheese Marketplace to receive donations of two-pound blocks of cheese on an ongoing basis.

Food insecurity is a common challenge on college campuses. A March 2021 report from the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice at Temple University found that nearly one-third of all U.S. college students were suffering from food insecurity — including 39% at two-year institutions such as CSI.

“During these trying times, we are grateful for all of the community partners who support Gilbert’s Pantry by providing nutritional food options for our students,” Rosa Lopez, CSI’s assistant dean of student affairs, said in a news release.

“It’s important that we continue to supply nutritional products to the student population as we continue to partner with the College of Southern Idaho,” Wilf Costello, Glanbia’s chief commercial officer of cheese and marketing, said in the release. “And who doesn’t love cheese!”

Gilbert’s Pantry, which also provides hygiene products to help lessen the financial burden for students, is located on the second flood of CSI’s Taylor Building. For more information or to learn how to make a donation, go online to www.csi.edu/gilberts-pantry/default.aspx.

Also:

will host “A Slide Tour of the Universe” with Central Idaho Dark Sky Alliance 2023 Astronomer in Residence Joel Weisberg on Thursday, July 27, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Town Center West, 116 S. River St. in Hailey. The free presentation is for ages 12 and older. For more information, call 208-788-2036 or go online to www.haileypubliclibrary.org. The Magic Valley Iris Society will host its annual rhizome and daylily sale on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park, across from the United Methodist Church. Credit cards and cash will be accepted for payment.

– Times-News