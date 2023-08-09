SCPHD offers tobacco cessation classes

The South Central Public Health District is offering tobacco cessation community classes in multiple locations across the Magic Valley into November. Participants, 18 years or older only, will receive free nicotine patches, gun and lozenges during the five-week class to support their efforts to quit.

The schedule:

Gooding (255 N. Canyon Dr.): Tuesdays from Aug. 15 through Sept. 12, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesdays from Aug. 15 through Sept. 12, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Bellevue (117 E. Ash St.): Mondays from Sept. 11 through Oct. 9, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Mondays from Sept. 11 through Oct. 9, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Shoshone (113 S. Apple St.): Wednesdays from Oct. 4 through Nov. 1, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesdays from Oct. 4 through Nov. 1, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Heyburn (485 22nd St.): Mondays from Oct. 16 through Nov. 13, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cigarette smoking remains the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, killing more than 480,000 people from smoking or exposure to secondhand smoke each year.

Call 208-737-5968 to schedule a class. For more information, go online to phd5.idaho.gov/tobacco.

Idaho digital equity plan open for comment

The Idaho Commission for Libraries has partnered with Boise State University’s Idaho Policy Institute to create a five-year statewide Digital Access for All Idahoans Plan to serve as a benchmark and roadmap for achieving digital equity in Idaho.

The draft of the DAAI Plan is ready for review and public comment through Sept. 8. . To view the draft and for more information, go online to https://libraries.idaho.gov/digital-access-for-all-idahoans/.

To comment, complete the online form at https://forms.office.com/g/cAk6iLYRkQ; email digitalskills@libraries.idaho.gov; or mail to Idaho Commission for Libraries, Attn: DAAI Draft Plan Comments, 325 W. State St. Boise, 83702.

A revised plan will be available in October.

St. Luke’s accepting health fund applications

St. Luke’s Magic Valley is accepting online applications through Sept. 5 for the first round of its 2023-24 Community Health Improvement Fund grants.

Applications should address social determinants of health or a top-ranking community health need as identified by the St Luke’s Magic Valley 2023 Community Health Needs Assessment:

Access to health-related services (including language and cultural barriers)

Mental well-being (including suicide prevention)

Cost of living (including housing, childcare, and education)

To apply or for more information, go online to www.stlukesonline.org/CHIF. Selected applicants will be notified on Nov. 1, according to a St. Luke’s news release.

Also:

The Senior Connection , 721 3rd Ave S. in Hailey, will host a four-week educational support group for family caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and other related dementias, beginning Wednesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The group will be led by Dr. Carol Stephens and Mary Ratliff, the center’s caregiving manager. For more information, call The Senior Connection at 208-788-3468.

, 721 3rd Ave S. in Hailey, will host a four-week educational support group for family caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s and other related dementias, beginning Wednesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The group will be led by Dr. Carol Stephens and Mary Ratliff, the center’s caregiving manager. For more information, call The Senior Connection at 208-788-3468. The Lincoln County Youth Center in Richfield, 410 S. Main St., will host a free eight-week parenting course on Mondays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 28. Daycare, supplies and family dinner will be provided each week. All caregivers welcome. For more information or to register, call 208-421-6280.

in Richfield, 410 S. Main St., will host a free eight-week parenting course on Mondays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 28. Daycare, supplies and family dinner will be provided each week. All caregivers welcome. For more information or to register, call 208-421-6280. The Community Library in Ketchum, 415 Spruce Ave., will host its annual open house on Tuesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The free “Book Around the Block!” event will include activities for all ages.