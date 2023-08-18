First Federal sponsors Sept. 1 at Twin Falls County Fair

First Federal Bank is the Sept. 1 sponsor for the 107th annual Twin Falls County Fair and is offering discounted tickets for that day at all locations across the Magic Valley.

First Federal customers with a debit or credit card will receive $3 off adult admission ticket. Customers without a debit or credit card, and non-customers, will receive a $3 off coupon.

“The Twin Falls Country Fair and, for that matter, all of Idaho’s fairs, are special,” Nick Popplewell, the bank’s marketing director, said in a news release. “They’re a glimpse into the work and people that make Idaho great. They showcase community, bringing families and neighbors together in celebration.”

The Twin Falls County Fair opens Aug. 30 and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 4. The theme is “Kids, Critters and Cowboys.” For a full schedule of events, go online to www.tfcfair.com/events.

Jerome chamber to host leadership symposium

The Jerome Chamber of Commerce will host a Leadership Symposium on Sept. 21 featuring New York Times best-selling author and retired U.S. Marine Angie Morgan Witkowski, whose message will “inspire us to take meaningful risks in our lives.”

The event, scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon, will be staged at the Jerome High School Auditorium, 104 S. Tiger Dr. Tickets are $50 for members and $70 for non-members. A VIP ticket, which includes lunch with Witkowski, is $100.

To register or for more information, go online to https://members.visitjeromeidaho.com/events, or call the chamber office at 208-324-2711.

Also:

Former Ketchum Mayor Jerry Seiffert will serve as grand marshal for the city’s annual Wagon Days celebration on Sept. 1-2. He will be honored during a special reception in Town Square on Sept. 1, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Sept. 2 festivities will include a pancake breakfast, children’s activities in Town Square, horsemanship and cultural performances and a 1 p.m. concert and street party.

will serve as grand marshal for the city’s annual celebration on Sept. 1-2. He will be honored during a special reception in Town Square on Sept. 1, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Sept. 2 festivities will include a pancake breakfast, children’s activities in Town Square, horsemanship and cultural performances and a 1 p.m. concert and street party. Kent Thibault of Twin Falls has been elected as an alternate delegate to the 140th annual American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set for Nov. 6 in Orlando, Florida. The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving more than 22,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries.