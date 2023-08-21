Gatlin Brothers to play Aug. 31 in Burley

The Grammy Award-winning Gatlin Brothers, who have performed for the last eight U.S. presidents, will play at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley on Thursday, Aug. 31. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

The Texas trio’s hits include “All the Gold in California,” “Broken Lady,” and “Statues Without Hearts,” to name a few — plus their chart-topping single “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You,” is ranked among Billboard’s 100 greatest all-time country songs.

The brothers — Larry, Steve and Rudy — have been performing for nearly 70 years, with appearances on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Oprah, Hee-Haw, The Merv Griffin Show and others.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go online to gatlinbrothers.com.

Also:

The Magic Valley Chorale will begin rehearsals for its 2023 Christmas concert on Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building, Room 133. Registration is $10, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The chorale, directed by Gary Jones, will perform on Friday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m., and on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m. For more information, call 208-733-4482.

The Jerome Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the South Central Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, will host a free Hispanic Event on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at La Hacienda Event Center, 133 W. Main St. Food and drinks will be served.