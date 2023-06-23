Agri-Service breaks ground on new Heyburn facility

Kimberly-based Agri-Service, an agricultural machinery dealer with eight locations serving Idaho, Wyoming, Oregon and Washington, recently broke ground for construction of a planned 38,000-square-foot facility on 12 acres in Heyburn between 500 West and Interstate 84.

The new facility will replace an existing location that is about 60 years old and does not meet Agri-Service’s current and future needs, according to a company news release.

“We look at the size and scope of agricultural equipment and over the last decade, all it does is get bigger,” Agri-Service President Kevin Vivian said in the release. “We are building this facility to accommodate something that exists today but also to accommodate our future needs.”

Vivian was joined at the groundbreaking by Heyburn City Administrator Tony Morley, Brent Koyle of Burley-based Koyle Classic Construction and guests from Fendt Global.

“We are grateful for the Magic Valley farmers and our long-term partnership with Agri-Service. This new facility in Heyburn shows Agri-Service’s strong commitment to providing the best customer support in the area and we are excited to be a part of that,” Cale Sledge, Fendt’s director for AGCO sales in the western United States.

Soda Springs’ Yamauchi wins Miss Idaho 2023

Reagan Yamauchi of Soda Springs was crowned Miss Idaho 2023 last weekend at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. The pageant included an interview, fitness, talent, an on-stage question and red-carpet evening gown.

She will represent Idaho in the Miss America pageant in January.

Yamauchi’s platform was titled “Motivated2Move,” an encouragement to Idahoans to get up and move at least once every 30 minutes — not matter your age or situation. In her interview and 30-second platform pitch, Yamauchi expressed concerns about how much time we spend sitting – in a vehicle, at a computer, on the sofa and in other places.

In the fitness portion, Yamauchi completed a routine and modeled “Rebel Athleticwear,” a major sponsor for the Miss America program. She played “Fantasie Impromptu,” by Frederic Chopin, on the piano for the talent portion.

Yamauchi also received the Bert Parks award (Miss Congeniality) as voted on by the other candidates, plus the overall talent, social influencers and Miss Idaho “4 Point” awards at the event.

Also:

The Northside Wranglers 4H Club will hold a turkey shoot on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Twin Falls Gun Club. There will be an Annie Oakley Shoot to win a 20-gauge shotgun, plus a silent auction and family fun including a bounce house, face painting and concessions. For more information, see the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/969937047510601?active_tab=about.

–Times-News