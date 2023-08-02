Idaho Travel Council awards 2023 grants

The Idaho Travel Council, as part of its annual grant program to promote tourism, awarded more than $10.3 million last week to non-profit organizations across the state — including nearly $650,000 to Southern Idaho Tourism.

“Thanks to the work of our travel partners and team members, Idaho’s tourism industry achieved another record year,” Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey said in a news release. “The major increase in funds for new tourism marketing and regional grants will expand awareness of Idaho as a spectacular travel destination and positively impact our communities and businesses across our state.”

Idaho Tourism activities are funded by a 2% tax paid by travelers and collected by the state’s hotel, motel, vacation rental, and private campground owners, according to the release.

Fish and Game sponsors Aug. 16 blood drive

Idaho Fish and Game will sponsor an American Red Cross blood drive on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Magic Valley Regional Office in Jerome, 324 S. 417 East.

The goal is for 45 pints of blood, according to a news release. To sign up to be a donor, go online to www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results. For questions or more information, call 208-324-4359.

Also:

Jeremy Gugino, a longtime Democratic Party volunteer who writes a weekly opinion column that is published in multiple Idaho news organizations — including the Times-News — has announced a campaign for Boise City Council. “I am the only candidate who can say he has knocked doors in every Boise City Council District and listened to citizens’ concerns all over the city,” Gugino said in a news release. He is seeking to replace Holli Woodings.

–Times-News