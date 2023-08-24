Ketchum theater marks 50th anniversary of ‘American Graffiti’

The Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. in Ketchum, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of “American Graffiti” with showings at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday.

The George Lucas-directed film, which premiered on Aug. 2, 1973, to widespread critical acclaim, is regarded as one of the most influential teen films in American history. “American Graffiti” stars Richard Dreyfuss, Ron Howard, Paul Le Mat, Harrison Ford, Charles Martin Smith, Cindy Williams, Candy Clark, Mackenzie Phillips, Bo Hopkins, Suzanne Somers and Wolfman Jack.

“First and foremost, ‘American Graffiti’ is an immensely enjoyable night at the movies,” said Magic Lantern Cinemas owner Rick Kessler. “It is also an enduring and seminal piece of American and cinematic history. It is a coming-of-age comedy-drama, the second movie directed by George Lucas and coming off ‘The Godfather,’ it was produced by Francis Ford Coppola.”

Tickets are available at the Magic Lantern Box Office, which opens daily at 3:45 p.m. For more information, go online to mlcinemas.com or call 208-726-4274.

Also:

Beginning Monday through Sept. 18, 3000 East (Blue Lakes Blvd. S.), from 3100 North to 3400 North, will be closed for a milling and paving project, the Twin Falls Highway District announced in a news release. “This closure will heavily impact the traveling public,” the release said.

The St. Luke's Health System and Select Health will present a "significant" gift to the Jerome program of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Summit Elementary School, 200 10th Ave W.