BLM begins upgrades at Wilson Lake Campsites

The Bureau of Land Management has begun work to upgrade the Wilson Lake Campsites north of Hazelton with funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the largest federal investment in public transportation in U.S. history.

Construction began last week and is expected to continue through July, according to a BLM news release. The upgrades will include graveled roads, vault toilets, shade structures, campfire rings, day-use areas, and hardened RV sites.

“We believe those who enjoy the area will appreciate the new amenities once they are installed, even though we recognize this work will cause some temporary inconvenience during the construction period,” BLM Shoshone Field Manager Codie Martin said in the release. “Recreationists will still be able to enjoy the adjacent Jerome County managed-Jim Johnson Park and boat ramp and other undeveloped areas available for primitive camping on public lands managed by BLM in the area.”

Wilson Lake is a 950-acre reservoir in Jerome County with user-created camping and picnic sites on the south side of the lake and a park developed by the county.

Racing for Charity raises $200K to support nonprofits

Racing for Charity presented checks totaling $200,000 to 20 Magic Valley charities during a special ceremony on Wednesday at the Sligar Auditorium in Twin Falls.

The third annual Kentucky Derby celebration, the only fundraiser of its kind in the Magic Valley to support and assist smaller nonprofit organizations, was held this year the Fleur de Lis ranch south of Twin Falls. This year’s list of recipients: 5th Judicial District CASA; Idaho Office of Legal Aid Domestic Violence Program; Interlink Volunteer Caregivers; Jerome Senior Citizens; Jump Company; Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center; Magic Valley Arts Council; Magic Valley Fellowship Hall; Magic Valley Land Trust; Magic Valley Suicide Awareness and Prevention Inc.; Magic Valley Symphony Orchestra; Mustard Seed Ministries; People for Pets MV Humane Society; Sage Women's Center; Santa's Cause; Simply Hope Family Outreach; Twin Falls County Fair Foundation; West End Senior Citizens of Buhl; Twin Falls Optimist Youth House; and Wellness Tree Community Clinic.

Since 2020, Racing for Charity has now raised more than $600,000 to support local charities. For more information, go online to https://racing4charity.org/about/.

Burley Freedom Boat Parade set for Saturday

The Burley Freedom Boat Parade, organized by Riverside Resort and RV Park, Portside Pizza and Pub and The Boathouse in Burley, will be Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m.

The five-mile parade route will begin and end at The Riverside Resort, 175 W. Highway 30 in Burley. The event will also include free giveaways, a helicopter flyover, an outdoor concert by the Dave Nudo Band and more.

For more information, go to the event page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/the-boathouse-in-burley/burley-freedom-boat-parade/574911131322512/.