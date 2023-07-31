First Federal Foundation donates $60k-plus

The First Federal Foundation will donate more than $60,000 to 16 non-profit organizations and charities in the Magic and Treasure valleys through its 2023 summer grant program, the bank announced last week.

The funding during this application period marks a record amount, pushing the Foundation’s giving since its inception in 2003 to more than $1.3 million, according to a news release.

“The Foundation’s impact on our local communities and, Idaho overall, has been really rewarding to see,” First Federal Bank President and CEO Jason A. Meyerhoeffer said in a news release. “We are proud of the Foundation’s work and its role in helping to further the Bank’s community-centric mindset and approach.”

The 2023 summer grant recipients include the Murtaugh and Cassia County school districts, Jerome Little Tigers, Magic Valley Humanitarian Center, Jerome Senior Center, Twin Falls Historical Society, the Buhl High School softball team, Sage Women’s Center, Buhl Rotary Club, the Hagerman Bike Trail and Magic Valley Symphony.

U of I reports $57.5M in gifts for FY2023

The University of Idaho reported $57.5 million in gifts during fiscal year 2023, which ended June 30, the school announced in a Monday news release.

All 2023 gifts will count toward the university’s “Brave. Bold. Unstoppable” campaign, which has now raised more than $394 million of its $500 million goal by Dec. 31, 2025.

“We are deeply grateful for the donors and alumni whose support is amplifying our impact throughout Idaho and beyond our borders,” President Scott Green said in the release. “Every gift makes a difference in our mission to serve the people, industries and communities across our state.”

The 2023 donations will be allocated according to the donors’ wishes: $22.9 million for student scholarships and programs; $27.5 million for faculty, research and programs; and $7.1 million to facilities and other areas to address the specific health, educational, legal and other vital needs of communities throughout Idaho.

Also:

Idaho is ranked No. 10 for best health care, according to a study released Monday by the personal-finance website WalletHub . The 2023 Best & Worst States for Health Care study accounted for 44 measures of cost, accessibility and outcomes. Minnesota was No. 1, followed by Iowa, Rhode Island, North Dakota and Utah. West Virginia was last.

. The 2023 Best & Worst States for Health Care study accounted for 44 measures of cost, accessibility and outcomes. Minnesota was No. 1, followed by Iowa, Rhode Island, North Dakota and Utah. West Virginia was last. Motorcycle deaths have increased by 15% in Idaho since 2020, according to a new study from QuoteWizard, a LendingTree company and one of the country’s major online insurance marketplaces.

–Times-News