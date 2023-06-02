Idaho Power files for $111M rate increase

Idaho Power has filed a general rate case with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission, seeking an overall increase of $111 million, or 8.61%, the company announced in a news release on Thursday.

This is Idaho Power’s first general rate case filing since 2011, a proceeding used by the Idaho PUC to determine the costs of operating and maintaining the utility system, and how those costs are allocated among its customers. Since then, Idaho Power’s customer base has grown by about 23% and operating expenses have increased by about $50 million, the company said.

“We are sensitive to the impacts rate increases have on our customers, and our company works hard to keep our expenses low and our prices well below the national average,” Idaho Power President and CEO Lisa Grow said in the release. “This case is largely focused on the infrastructure additions that have been necessary to reliably serve our growing customer base.”

A rate increase, if approved by the Idaho PUC, would not take effect until at least January 2024. The average residential customer using 950 kilowatt hours per month would see a monthly bill increase of about $11.61, according to the release.

Twin Falls’ Kloepfer wins BK scholarship

Allison Kloepfer, a 2023 graduate of Twin Falls High School, was among the national winners of a $1,000 scholarship from the Burger King Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the fast-food restaurant chain and HB Boys, LC, a local Burger King franchisee.

The Burger King Foundation Scholarship program has awarded more than $35 million over the last decade, according to a news release. Recipients are chosen based on grade-point average, community service and leadership experience.

“We’re happy to be supporting and awarding scholarships through the Burger King Foundation,” Gary Moore, local Burger King franchisee and business owner of HB Boys, LC, said in a news release. “It’s great to be able to award students in our communities and employees see the impact we can make together.”

Also:

The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center Community Education Department will host a variety of community education courses throughout June: Family Treasure Hunting for Letterboxes (Thursday, June 8, 6 to 8 p.m.); Adventures in Bird Anatomy and Physiology (Monday, June 5, and Wednesday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to noon); Cooking on a Budget for Teens (Monday, June 5, through Wednesday, June 7, 1 to 3 p.m.); The Science of Pizza and Pasta! (Friday, June 9, 1 to 3:30 p.m.); Safe Sitter Babysitter Training (Friday, June 9, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.); and Classic French Macarons (Saturday, June 10, 9 a.m. to noon). To register or for more information on each course, call 208-678-1400 or go online to https://communityed.csi.edu.

The district staff for Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson will host mobile office hours in Gooding on Wednesday, beginning with a discussion from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Gooding City Hall, 308 5th Ave. W. A lunch will follow from noon to 1 p.m. at the Gooding County Senior Center, 308 Senior Ave.

