Sen. Crapo to lead Twin Falls conference on drug costs

Idaho U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, along with state Sen. Julie VanOrden, R-Pingree, and representatives from the state’s pharmacy industry, will lead a Tuesday conference in Twin Falls on lowering prescription drug costs.

The conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Medical Office Pharmacy, 486 Cheney Dr. W.

“Whether at the pharmacy counter, the doctor’s office or the hospital, some of the most life-saving medications remain out of reach for far too many working families and seniors,” Crapo said in a news release. “The bipartisan proposals we are working on in the Senate will enhance pharmacy benefit manager accountability, mitigate misaligned incentives that drive preferences for higher-priced medicines, prevent costly spread pricing arrangements in state Medicaid programs, improve pharmacy access, and increase oversight of the prescription drug supply chain. I look forward to continuing our work on this important issue.”

Also during his visit to the Magic Valley, Crapo will meet Monday with the Times-News Editorial Board and be the featured speaker at the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon on Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. in Burley.

Idaho gas price hits $4, again

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline hit $4 in Idaho on Friday for the first time this year, according to AAA Idaho — up 10 cents from a week ago and 15 cents from a month ago.

“When pump prices started falling after the 4th of July, we hoped that maybe the worst was behind us. Unfortunately, rising crude oil costs and elevated fuel demand have contributed to a late-summer spike,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in a news release. “For people in search of a more optimistic outlook, we’re still paying 85 cents less per gallon than a year ago, and barring a hurricane or another significant refinery issue, the current trend of pressure may ease once we make it past Labor Day.”

Idaho’s price is the ninth highest in the U.S., according to AAA, behind California ($5.04), Washington ($4.99), Hawaii ($4.73), Oregon ($4.65), Alaska ($4.41), Nevada ($4.33), Utah ($4.11) and Illinois ($4.05). At the other end of the spectrum, Mississippi has the lowest price at $3.33.

Fifth Judicial District seek Camas County judge

The Fifth Judicial District Magistrates Commission is recruiting a magistrate judge in Camas County to replace Daniel M. Dolan, whose retirement will take effect on Jan. 1.

Applications are due by Friday, Aug, 18, at 5 p.m. All application forms and instructions are online at www.isc.idaho.gov/adminforms.

To be eligible, applicants must be at least 30 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a legal resident of Idaho for at least two continuous years and be in good standing as an active or judicial member of the Idaho State Bar for at least two continuous years, among other requirements, according to the job posting.

Also:

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Friday reported the state’s first human case of West Nile virus, which has been detected in mosquitoes in nine counties — including Twin Falls. A Washington County resident over the age of 50 has been hospitalized and is recovering, according to a news release. There were three reported human cases in Idaho last year.

— Times-News