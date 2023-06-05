Idaho gas price up to $3.89 this week

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Idaho is up six cents from a week ago to $3.89, the ninth-highest price in the United States, according to AAA Idaho.

The national average, meanwhile, dropped three cents from last week to $3.55.

“If the economy were an airplane, the captain would be asking everyone to buckle up and prepare for turbulence,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in a news release. “On one hand, fuel demand will trend higher throughout the busy summer driving season, which could move crude and gasoline prices higher, especially when coupled with Saudi Arabia’s announcement over the weekend that it will cut another 1 million barrels in crude oil production per day. On the other hand, inflation concerns and continued fears over the possibility of a global recession may curb some of the price spikes that we’d otherwise see.”

He added, “From a price standpoint, it could be a really topsy-turvy summer.”

The only states paying more than Idaho this week: California ($4.87), Hawaii ($4.73), Washington ($4.71), Arizona ($4.42), Oregon ($4.28), Nevada ($4.27), Utah ($4.14), and Alaska ($3.97). The cheapest price at the pump remains in Mississippi, the only state under $3, at $2.96.

Support Local Gems set for Friday in Idaho

The fourth annual Support Local Gems initiative, an all-day event to support Idaho small businesses, is scheduled for Friday.

The initiative, launched in 2020 by Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, and the Idaho Department of Commerce, encourages Idahoans to support the small businesses — the local gems — by shopping, dining, purchasing a gift card, writing a favorable online review or simply by saying “thank you.”

“It’s impossible to measure just how substantially Idaho’s small businesses contribute to our state’s economy, our workforce, our communities, and our way of life in the Gem State,” Risch said in a Monday news release. “I am tremendously grateful to these businesses for all they do. On Friday, June 9th, join me and celebrate the local gems that strengthen Idaho communities.”

Gov. Brad Little described small businesses as “the backbone of our economy, driving innovating and job creation” in the release.

“Idaho’s small businesses are beloved members of our communities and deserve our support,” Little said.

Also:

The University of Idaho Extension will host Magic Valley Organic Field Day on Tuesday, June 13, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Buhl. The event will include local organic research and demonstrations about soil health and intercropping grain and pulses, featuring Tim Cornie, co-owner of 1,000 Springs Mill, 430 7th Ave. S. For more information, call Courtney Cosdon at 208-364-4692 or email ccosdon@uidaho.edu.

–Times-News