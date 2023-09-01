Idaho gets $1.8M to support opioid overdose risks

The state of Idaho was awarded nearly $1.8 million last week from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources’ Health Resources and Services Administration to support rural efforts to respond to overdose risk from fentanyl, heroin and other opioids.

More than 100,000 people die annually from opioid overdose, according the federal data.

“Far too many rural families have faced the devastation of overdose, and these deaths are felt deeply across rural communities — where often everyone knows someone lost too soon,” HRSA Administrator Carole Johnson said in a news release.

The HRSA funding for Idaho includes $999,999 to support rural communities to establish treatment sites for individuals to access medications to treat opioid use disorder; $499,514 to develop and implement interventions in rural communities to prevent, treat and care for opioid exposed infants; and $300,000 to help rural communities respond to specific and immediate needs, including distribution of life-saving opioid overdose reversal medications.

ITD to install new signal on State Highway 75 near Hailey

The Idaho Transportation Department will begin installation of a new traffic signal on State Highway 75 at Ohio Gulch Road north of Hailey on Tuesday.

The signal is expected to be fully operational by January, according to an ITD news release. Traffic will intermittently be reduced to a single lane during constriction.

“We are pleased to begin construction for this much-anticipated traffic signal for the city of Hailey,” District Engineer Jesse Barrus said in the release. “It’s been a long journey to get here, and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we start construction and take the needed time to ensure crews work safely while they complete the project.”

Idaho digital equity draft plan open for public comment

The Idaho Commission for Libraries has partnered with Boise State University’s Idaho Policy Institute to create a five-year statewide Digital Access for All Idahoans Plan to serve as a benchmark and roadmap for achieving digital equity in Idaho.

The draft of the DAAI Plan is ready for review and public comment through Sept. 8. To view the draft and for more information, go online to https://libraries.idaho.gov/digital-access-for-all-idahoans/.

To comment, complete the online form at https://forms.office.com/g/cAk6iLYRkQ; email digitalskills@libraries.idaho.gov; or mail to Idaho Commission for Libraries, Attn: DAAI Draft Plan Comments, 325 W. State St. Boise, 83702.

A revised plan will be available in October.