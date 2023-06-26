Blue Cross of Idaho kicks off Community Health Academy

Buhl, Gooding and Hazelton are among the 14 Idaho cities that will participate in the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation’s annual Community Health Academy this year.

The academy is a five-month learning collaborative designed to help city officials improve the health of their communities, according to a news release. Each city will earn a $20,000 grant upon completion of the program.

“Community Health Academy is one of our most impactful programs because most mayors and elected officials learn how their actions can help build healthy communities,” Courtney Frost, senior program officer for the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, said in the release. “The academy includes grant funding, so cities will have the resources to launch a project or program that will improve the health of communities in Idaho.”

The 2023 class, the largest in program history, also includes Ammon, Blackfoot, Dayton, Lapwai, Mountain Home, Parma, Post Falls, Pocatello, Stanley, St. Anthony and Tetonia. Twenty-four Idaho cities have participated in the academy’s previous five cohorts.

Farmers Bank donates to Shrine Club

Farmers Bank recently presented two checks totaling $4,217 to the Twin Falls Shrine Club and Magic Valley Shrine Council with funds raised during the annual North-South All-Star Game last month.

Bank employees and customers have supported the fundraiser for 13 years, giving $343,373 to benefit the Magic Valley Patient Travel Fund, according to a news release.

Also:

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Idaho remained at $3.97 to start the week — 40 cents higher than the national average, according to AAA Idaho. The Gem State price is 14 cents higher than a month ago but $1.24 less than a year ago.

–Times-News