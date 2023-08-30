Twin Falls, Delta Airlines make minimum revenue deal

The city and county of Twin Falls have agreed to a $500,000 minimum revenue guarantee for the first six months of Delta Airlines’ expanded service to Magic Valley Regional Airport-Joslin Field.

The airline will begin twice-daily service between Twin Falls and Salt Lake City on Tuesday aboard larger regional jets, boosting daily capacity from the current 100 passengers to 140. Utah-based SkyWest Airlines will operate the flights for Delta under what’s known as a “capacity purchase,” while Delta assumes financial risk.

The revenue agreement will “help with the financial risk associated with building back ridership lost over the last two years,” Airport Manager Bill Carberry told city council on Monday night.

Delta will measure minimum revenues differently than in the city’s prior agreement — $7,430 per one-way flight, multiplied by the number of flights in the six-month period. If the amount Delta expects to make is greater than the total passenger ticket revenue, a subsidy is owed.

Under the previous SkyWest deal, the city and council would pay up to $200,000 each quarter to cover shortfalls in passenger revenues.

The guarantee period begins Sept. 5, the first day of the new schedule, and runs through March 5. Any amount owed at that time will be split equally by the city and county.

First Federal Bank, IHSAA announce partnership

First Federal Bank has partnered with the Idaho High School Activities Association to further enhance prep sports and extracurricular programs across the state for the 2023-24 academic year, becoming the exclusive financial institution of the IHSAA.

Through a multi-year agreement that begins this fall, First Federal and the IHSAA will collaborate on a financial education campaign to assist high schools in meeting the requirements of House Bill 92, a piece of financial literacy legislation approved by the Idaho Legislature this year.

“IHSAA plays a significant role within the state, and we wanted to aid in their efforts,” Jason A. Meyerhoeffer, president and CEO of First Federal Bank, said in a news release. “On top of helping with various IHSAA programs, we are very excited to serve as the financial education partner for the association and its member schools. First Federal Bank is uniquely qualified to provide this support, from being based in Idaho for over 100 years to our conscious approach to personal finances. Our mission as a bank is to enhance the financial well-being of our customers.”

Additionally, First Federal will be part of the IHSAA’s Schools of Excellence initiative as well as its Interscholastic Stars Scholarship and Academic State Champions programs.

Also:

Idaho ranked as the ninth-worst state for teenage drivers, according to a WalletHub study released this week that measured 23 environmental and safety metrics. Only five states fared worse in teen DUIs, and Idaho was also among the bottom 10 for teen driver fatalities per 100,000 teens. Oregon was No. 1 on the study; Montana was No. 50. To read the full report, go online to wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-states-for-teen-drivers/4598.

study released this week that measured 23 environmental and safety metrics. Only five states fared worse in teen DUIs, and Idaho was also among the bottom 10 for teen driver fatalities per 100,000 teens. Oregon was No. 1 on the study; Montana was No. 50. To read the full report, go online to wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-states-for-teen-drivers/4598. The University of Idaho Extension will host a Soil Health Field Day for interseeding and cover crops on Sept. 14 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the U of I Kimberly Research Center, 3806 E. 3600 N. For more information, email Courtney Cosdon at ccosdon@udaho.edu or Steve Hines at shines@uidaho.edu.

will host a Soil Health Field Day for interseeding and cover crops on Sept. 14 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the U of I Kimberly Research Center, 3806 E. 3600 N. For more information, email Courtney Cosdon at ccosdon@udaho.edu or Steve Hines at shines@uidaho.edu. D.L. Evans Bank has appointed Keleigh Godfrey as vice president business banking manager. A member of the Twin Falls Optimist Club, Godfrey works at the Twin Falls Financial Center, 906 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. She can be reached at 208-933-2201.