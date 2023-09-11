Kuna man killed in I-84 crash in Jerome County

A 64-year-old Kuna man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County.

The man was driving westbound in a 2021 Freightliner semi and pulling a single trailer when he collided with the guardrail and overturned, according to Idaho State Police. He died at the scene.

The right lane and frontage road were temporarily blocked for emergency services and recovery of the vehicle. Idaho State Police is investigating the incident.

Food Producers of Idaho honors 6 local families

Six Magic Valley farm and ranch families were honored by the Food Producers of Idaho at the Twin Falls County Fair as part of the organization’s annual Featured Farm Family program.

The 2023 honorees: Don and Dianna Gaalswyk (White Harvest Farms, Buhl); Michael and Vicki Guerry (Guerry, Inc., Castleford); Rylee and Madison Reynolds (Reynolds Farm, Castleford); Travis and Jill Mai (5 Mai Farms, Filer); Jeff and Shawna Volle (Volle Farms, Filer); and Brian and Andrea Huettig (Huettig Farms, Hazelton).

Families are selected based on a series of criteria, including arm stewardship of natural resources, economic impact on the local community, innovative farming techniques, and community involvement.

The program has recognized 38 local families since its inception in 2015, according to a news release.

DAV to hold veterans benefits seminar in Twin Falls

Disabled American Veterans, a nonprofit charity that provides lifetime support for veterans of all generations and their families, will hold a veterans benefits seminar on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the County West Building, 650 Addison Ave. W. in Twin Falls.

The informational seminar, staffed by DAV national service officers, will provide professional support throughout the claims and appeals process. Veterans should bring identification, their Social Security number and any other pertinent documentation regarding their military service. DAV membership is not required.

To learn more about DAV, go online to DAV.org.

Also:

Gov. Brad Little has proclaimed this week (Sept. 10-16) as Idaho School Zone Safety Week . “Every year, a new batch of kids is heading to school for the first time, but the primary responsibility falls on drivers to keep them safe,” Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho, said in a news release. “We plead with drivers to slow down and watch for children in residential neighborhoods and school zones. In some cases, it may faster for drivers to take a different route altogether.”

. “Every year, a new batch of kids is heading to school for the first time, but the primary responsibility falls on drivers to keep them safe,” Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho, said in a news release. “We plead with drivers to slow down and watch for children in residential neighborhoods and school zones. In some cases, it may faster for drivers to take a different route altogether.” Idaho has the third-highest rate of DUI arrests nationally, behind only South Dakota and North Dakota, according to a new study from Marketwatch Guides . Texas ranked first for most DUI fatalities and arrests, in total. To read the full report, go online to https://www.marketwatch.com/guides/insurance-services/dui-vs-dwi/.

has the third-highest rate of DUI arrests nationally, behind only South Dakota and North Dakota, according to a new study from . Texas ranked first for most DUI fatalities and arrests, in total. To read the full report, go online to https://www.marketwatch.com/guides/insurance-services/dui-vs-dwi/. The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, located at 371 Eastland Dr. N. in Twin Falls, will host a Blessing of the Animals event on Sunday, Oct. 1, from 3-4 p.m.