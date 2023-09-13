WalletHub: Idaho is No. 9 happiest state

Smile, Idaho. We’re happy.

The Gem State ranked No. 9 on WalletHub’s 2023 Happiest States in America report, which compared all 50 states across 30 key indicators of economic, emotional, physical and social health well-being and satisfaction.

Utah, Hawaii and Maryland took the top three spots in the personal finance website’s rankings, while Tennessee, Louisiana and Mississippi finished at the bottom.

Idaho ranked fourth overall for income growth and best long-term unemployment rate, sixth for adequate sleep, 12th for number of work hours, 14th for safety and 15th for volunteer rate, among other factors in the study.

To read the full report, go online to https://wallethub.com/edu/happiest-states/6959.

CSI’s Stark-Magana earns fellowship

Monze Stark-Magana, the dean of enrollment services at the College of Southern Idaho, has been named as a fellow for the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities’ upcoming Leadership Academy/La Academia de Liderazgo.

Stark-Magana will be one of 50 fellows from across the country to participate in a one-year fellowship beginning next month. The academy is designed to prepare fellows for leadership roles at institutions of higher education, with a particular emphasis on Hispanic Serving Institutions.

“I am deeply grateful for this opportunity to use this honor as a means of inspiring others to dream big, work diligently, and pursue excellence in all their pursuits,” Stark-Magana said in a CSI news release.

The HACU, founded in 1986, represents more than 500 colleges and universities around the world — including CSI, the first HSI in Idaho.

Also:

Two Men and a Truck and People For Pets are collecting donations for Movers for Mutts throughout September in Twin Falls. The following items are needed: Towels, blankets, pet beds, dry and wet pet food, dog and cat treats, leashes and collars, pet toys, litter, grooming items, and food dishes. The donation sites include Albertsons, Fred Meyer, Grocery Outlet, D&B Supply, Gem Stone Climbing, Yellow Brick Café and D.L. Evans Bank on Blue Lakes Boulevard.

throughout September in Twin Falls. The following items are needed: Towels, blankets, pet beds, dry and wet pet food, dog and cat treats, leashes and collars, pet toys, litter, grooming items, and food dishes. The donation sites include Albertsons, Fred Meyer, Grocery Outlet, D&B Supply, Gem Stone Climbing, Yellow Brick Café and D.L. Evans Bank on Blue Lakes Boulevard. The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, located at 371 Eastland Dr. N. in Twin Falls, will host a Blessing of the Animals event on Sunday, Oct. 1, from 3-4 p.m.