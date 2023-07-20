TWIN FALLS — “There’s nothing at the mall.”

It’s a complaint that has echoed over the years about the Magic Valley’s only enclosed shopping center, which, at one time, boasted Macy’s, Sears and Shopko as prominent and profitable mainstays but has since lost many of its recognizable national brands amid an online shopping blitz that has zapped foot traffic nationally and left many malls with more empty storefronts than occupied spaces.

Even the people who work at the mall have heard it.

“And it’s usually followed by, ‘But I haven’t been there in months,’” said Heather Barrett, the assistant general manager at Magic Valley Mall.

“We want people to come check it out,” Trevor White, the mall’s general manager since January, told the Times-News during a recent walking tour. “If they haven’t come inside, they don’t know what’s new. You can’t drive by and see it. You know we have a Buckle here? You know we have an American Eagle here? Just come check it out and see for yourself what’s inside.”

Magic Valley Mall | Fast facts The mall celebrated its grand opening on Oct. 29, 1986, debuting with 41 stores.

The initial anchor stores were Bon Marche, JCPenney, Sears and Shopko.

Only JCPenney, Claire’s and Maurices remain in the mall from opening day.

The current anchors, in addition to JCPenney, are Hobby Lobby, Kohl’s and Magic Valley Cinema 13.

The indoor mall and outer restaurants and stores account for between 1,200 and 1,500 local jobs.

The mall is owned and operated today by Woodbury Corporation, headquartered in Salt Lake City.

It’s more than nothing — even with at least a few vacancies in nearly every direction and a food court that could desperately use a Cinnabon, a fast-casual Mexican restaurant, or both.

Cotton On is slated to open its third Idaho location in September, across the way from Daily Thread, an emerging women’s fashion retailer that added Twin Falls to its portfolio of nearly 150 U.S. locations in March, and the Twin Falls Zoological Center is planning its long-awaited opening in the fall.

Play Joy, a fully automated arcade that opened in the fall of 2020, provides fun and games.

Nearby, Pretzelmaker is serving up “The World’s Best Soft Pretzel” at one of just four locations in the Gem State. Or, for a bigger bite, Baked N’ Loaded is the mall’s newest food option, offering a variety of piled-high Idaho potatoes.

There’s an ongoing focus, too, on “bringing in fresh, new retailers” to help set apart the mall as more than a shopping destination but a “gathering place where things happen,” said Danny Woodbury, senior vice president of leasing at Woodbury Corporation, the Salt Lake City-based owner of the mall.

“We’re happy with where the mall is — but we’re not satisfied,” Woodbury told the Times-News during a phone interview.

As she refolded pants for a display inside Daily Thread, which occupies a space previously leased by Payless ShoeSource, Kimberly Watkins talked enthusiastically about the future of the only mall between Boise and Pocatello.

“I left this mall, because it was dying, and I came back to rejuvenate it,” the store’s manager told the Times-News.

There are good times ahead, then?

“Oh yeah,” said Watkins, who, coincidentally, managed the Payless store before the company closed all of its locations after filing bankruptcy in 2017 and again in 2019. “It’s really exciting. We’re starting to see a lot of growth again.”

That’s the kind of talk the mall likes to hear.

--

The opening of Magic Valley Mall in October 1986 transformed the shopping experience for consumers in south-central Idaho and stirred the local economy by creating more than 430 new jobs at its first 41 stores, according to Times-News reporting at the time.

In addition to the initial anchors of Bon Marche (the precursor to Macy’s), JCPenney, Sears and Shopko, the Twin Falls mall opened with a few of the time-period classics — including Waldenbooks, K-B Toys, Radio Shacks and Orange Julius.

Three stores that opened on the first day are still housed inside the mall on Pole Line Road: JCPenney, Claire’s and Maurices.

“I think you’ll find — and our experience has been — that it will help strengthen the regional draw of Twin Falls by adding more diverse and deeper (selection) of merchandise,” G. Rex Frazier, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Price Industries Corp., the initial owner of the mall, was quoted in a special edition of the Times-News on Oct. 29, 1986, to mark the grand opening. “Most types of merchandise will be available, which, in some cases, hasn’t been available in the past.”

There was controversy, too, recalled Don Chandler, the mall’s first general manager, with Bon Marche, JCPenney and Sears all abandoning downtown retail spaces to move across town and join Shopko.

Six years later, Lamonts made a short-lived run as a fifth anchor tenant.

In that grand opening edition of the Times-News, Bob Freund penned an analysis, describing the mall as a “powerful new force” while highlighting potential economic advantages. In conclusion, Freund wrote, “The Magic Valley Mall’s long-range impact on the local retailing industry may depend heavily on whether the center can attract ‘new’ dollars.”

The same is likely true today, nearly four decades later.

The survey says … A May 2023 survey by financial services company IPX1031 polled 1,005 people across the U.S. to learn about opinions on shopping malls. Among the takeaways: Nearly two in three Americans want to see a revival of traditional shopping malls – including 66% of Gen Z and Gen X.

of Gen Z and Gen X. The five favorite reasons for shopping at a mall: 1) Convenience of multiple stores in one spot; 2) Window shopping; 3) Food court and restaurants; 4) Socializing with friends; and 5) Department stores.

Safety is a concern: 27% of people don’t feel safe going to malls and 24% avoid malls due to safety concerns.

of people don’t feel safe going to malls and avoid malls due to safety concerns. The rise in online shopping ( 78% ) is listed as the primary reason for mall closures, followed by economic recession ( 46% ), poor management ( 35% ), competition ( 31% ) and the COVID-19 pandemic ( 25% ).

) is listed as the primary reason for mall closures, followed by economic recession ( ), poor management ( ), competition ( ) and the COVID-19 pandemic ( ). Nearly 70% of Americans live within an hour of a dead mall, defined as a mall with a high vacancy rate, low consumer traffic or completely shuttered. To read the full survey, go online to https://www.ipx1031.com/americas-abandoned-malls-data-2023/.

The influence of the internet has sparked a surge in online shopping that only escalated during the COVID-19 pandemic when many retailers locked up brick-and-mortar locations in an effort to protect public safety. Nine out of 10 adults shop online in a typical month, up from about 70% in 2017, according to an annual e-commerce study from Adtaxi, a Colorado-based digital marketing agency.

One in four, meanwhile, buys online every day — an increase from 5% of American adults six years ago, the study found.

Shopping malls have suffered the brunt of it, with foot traffic falling 7% nationally from 2019 to 2022, according to Placer.ai, a location analytics company that collects geolocation data from mobile devices for major retailers to use to study brand dominance, visitation and demographics, and other trends.

“Online shopping has changed the way people shop and taken away so much of what used to be so invigorating,” Chandler said. “The shopping experience was just fun. You’d come to the mall on the weekends, Saturdays and you sometimes couldn’t find a parking space. It was packed.”

Still, Chandler remains bullish about the future of the only mall in the eight-county region — even as others fail throughout the United States. In October, Nick Egelanian, president of the retail consulting firm SiteWorks, predicted that only about 150 of the remaining 700 shopping malls would make it another 10 years.

There were about 2,500 malls across America in the heyday of the 1980s.

“It’s not what it used to be, but it’s still a safe place. The developer has put money back into the mall. They’ve done renovations. They’ve kept it up-to-date. Leasing is a challenge but they’ve done a great job adding value to the mall,” Chandler told the Times-News.

“Try to imagine where Twin Falls would be today if it hadn’t made that big step in bringing in the Magic Valley Mall, which truly made it a retail hub of south-central Idaho and established it as a place for growth.”

--

The Woodbury Corporation, to Chandler’s point, isn’t acting as if Magic Valley Mall won’t be around for decades to come.

In addition to floor-to-ceiling renovations in 2017 and 2018, a significant financial investment that also included new furniture in the mall’s common areas and a play area that’s considerably more than a squishy floor with a kiddie slide, Woodbury will soon begin a full replacement of exterior windows and glass entry doors.

Additionally, Woodbury plans to replace existing mall signage on Blue Lakes Boulevard with a new digital messaging center to raise visibility of its stores, promotions and events. The proposed signage, as pictured in renderings shared with the Times-News, stands about 30 feet high.

The new signs will be placed at Blue Lakes and Pole Line and at Blue Lakes and Bridgeview Boulevard, with construction potentially complete by the end of the year.

Standing under LED lights at the center of the mall, with Kohl’s in one direction and JCPenney in the other, White paused the walking tour and took a moment to appreciate his surroundings.

“We wouldn’t be this way without Woodbury,” the mall’s GM said.

The arrival of Kohl’s, which opened in May 2020 in the former Sears building, about 18 months after Hobby Lobby stepped into the space vacated by Macy’s, has helped stabilize two of the mall’s largest spaces following the loss of three anchors from early 2018 to spring 2019.

The largest space in the mall, however, remains empty outside of a few months each year around Halloween time — and there’s nothing much Woodbury can do about it. Shopko owned its real estate assets and sold at auction after closing its doors in May 2019, said Woodbury, the corporate senior vice president.

The former Shopko building is owned by Fernwood Ranch LLC of Las Vegas. The owner, through a Twin Falls property manager, declined the Times-News’ request for an interview about plans for the space.

The former Sears Auto Center also remains unleased, though Woodbury said his ownership group is seeking to convert the space into a “higher-end restaurant with alcohol,” but he added, “We haven’t landed a deal yet.”

Quote “Try to imagine where Twin Falls would be today if it hadn’t made that big step in bringing in the Magic Valley Mall, which truly made it a retail hub of south-central Idaho and established it as a place for growth.” Don Chandler, Magic Valley Mall's first general manager

There are interior storefronts for lease, too — including spaces vacated by Victoria’s Secret and MasterCuts. Woodbury moved quickly to replace Kay’s Jewelers, another pandemic dropout, with Morgan Jewelers.

Several local retailers have set up shop, too, bringing a distinctive Idaho feel.

Canyon Rim Crafts & Boutique, at the far end of the mall next to Hobby Lobby, is a showcase for Magic Valley crafters and artists to sell outside of fairs and other pop-up events and beyond their websites.

A few doors down, Twin Falls-based Remi Bleu sells unique women’s, toddler and baby clothes at one of its two Idaho locations.

The addition of more national retailers just might hinge on how many locals decide to dismiss that familiar complaint about the mall.

There’s nothing accurate about it, anyway, White said.

“We believe in our local economy … (and) we want to make it the best we can but some things are just out of our control,” he said. “We want to encourage people to support local. The more they shop, especially when we attract national tenants, the more we can share that with other retailers who might be looking at Twin Falls. It ends up really helping the whole community.”

