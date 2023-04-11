Distinguished Young Women shows set for this week

The Magic Valley Distinguished Young Women scholarship program will have shows on Wednesday and Thursday at the Orpheum Theatre in Twin Falls, 146 Main Ave. W.

The shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. both days. Ticket prices are $10, with all proceeds going toward scholarships. To purchase tickets, go online to https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/the-orpheum-theatre/64266b19ab5b5d0e453c26a1.

The scholarship candidates are high schoolers from Twin Falls (Kya Weeks, Caysja Roberts, Greta Christensen, Charlotte Dick, Brittany Garling and Liesel Chaffin), Canyon Ridge (Tateeahna Perales, Sophia Bradbury and Salama Kulimushi), Jerome (Lainie Shropshire, Lily Carnline, Elizabeth “Izzy” Driscoll and Sarah Sleight), Kimberly (Ava Wyatt, Emma Petersen and Kadrian Klingler), and Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls (Anna Grace Aiello, Phoebe Schultze, Liberty Welsh, Kaylee Cox and Ella Powell).

Idaho gas prices hold steady — for now

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Idaho is below the national average this week. At least for now.

While the national price is up nine cents to $3.60 per gallon, according to AAA Idaho, Gem State drivers are paying the same on average as a week ago, $3.54.

“As a cold-weather state, our fuel demand has been fairly calm over the past few weeks, and Idaho’s prices have been pretty stubborn — in a good way. But as things thaw out, demand will rise as it has in other parts of the country, taking pump prices along with it,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in a news release.

Five states are now over $4 per gallon, on average: California ($4.88), Hawaii ($4.78), Arizona ($4.39), Washington ($4.39) and Nevada ($4.23). Idaho, meanwhile, ranks 16th out of the 50 states.

Also:

Three Magic Valley cities ranked in the Idaho’s 10 Safest Cities of 2023, according to Safewise, a national crime and safety data research company: Hailey was No. 2 behind only Rexburg, while Rupert checked in at No. 8 and Jerome at No. 9.

