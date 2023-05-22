Idaho gas prices down from Memorial Day 2022

What a difference a year makes: The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Idaho was $3.76 on Monday, nearly a dollar less than in the days leading up to Memorial Day weekend in 2022.

An estimated 42.3 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday weekend, including 241,000 Idahoans, according to AAA Idaho. The heaviest traffic is expected on Thursday and Friday afternoons.

“Last year, the cost of crude oil skyrocketed as the market reeled from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and gasoline prices followed. But it will be easier for families to make a trip this year,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in a news release. “The Idaho average has been floating between $3.74 and $3.76 since the beginning of May but could rise as people start hitting the road in droves.”

The average price in Idaho, up two cents from a week ago and 12 cents from a month ago, was higher than the national average of $3.54. The price at the pump for Memorial Day last year in the Gem State was $4.72.

Idaho had the 10th-highest price in the U.S. on Monday, with California ($4.81), Hawaii ($4.75), Arizona ($4.62), Washington ($4.61) and Nevada ($4.24) at the top of the list. Mississippi, at $2.98, had the lowest average nationally.

In Twin Falls, AAA Idaho reported an average of $3.72 on Monday.

Also:

Idaho is ranked eighth for worst potholes in the United States, according to a study released Monday by QuoteWizard , an insurance marketplace owned by LendingTree. Minnesota was ranked worst, followed by California and Washington. The states with the fewest pothole problems: Wyoming, West Virginia and New Hampshire.

Jennifer Haigh, a contributor to the new book, "One True Sentence: Writers and Readers on Hemingway's Art," will speak Friday at 5 p.m. at The Community Library in Ketchum, 415 Spruce Ave. Registration is required at https://thecommunitylibrary.libcal.com/event/10020198 for in-person attendance.

– Times-News