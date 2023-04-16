Hailey library to host ‘People of the Moon’ on Thursday

The Hailey Public Library will celebrate Earth Day with a talk by former park ranger Ted Stout from his new book, “People of the Moon,” on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Town Center West, 116 S. River St.

Stout will share insights, stories and historical images about the vast and fascinating lava fields at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, located about 45 minutes from the Wood River Valley. To illustrate the book, the Stout drew from extensive park archives as well as collections at Boise State University, United States Geological Survey and other institutions.

“Craters of the Moon is a fascinating place in every season and has a rich geological and cultural history,” Kristin Fletcher, the library’s programs and engagement manager, said in a news release. “Ted really knows the Monument and will share many personal stories. He’s also conducted extensive research and tracked down incredible historical images.”

For more information, call the library at 208-788-2036 or go online to www.haileypubliclibrary.org.

Idaho officials warn of small business scams

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador and Secretary of State Phil McGrane have issued a warning to the state’s small businesses about misleading ads offering business compliance filings including certificates of existence or UCC statements.

The mailings, which demand large fees, look like government forms and include deadlines to create a false sense of urgency, according to a news release from the Secretary of State’s Office.

“I’ve directed my Consumer Protection Division to investigate these deceptive mailings,” Labrador said in the release. “Idaho’s small business owners shouldn’t have to deal with scams like these.”

Any Idaho business that has lost money to a business compliance company can file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office at https://www.ag.idaho.gov/.

Also:

Forensic chemist Cat Helms will talk about the deadly poison taxine found in ornamental yew during Lunch & Learn session on Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Town Center West in Hailey, 116 S. River St.

– Times-News