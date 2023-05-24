Filer man wins $90,000 in Idaho Lottery

A Filer man won $90,000 on The Big Spin from the Idaho Lottery — after nearly giving away his chance at the top prize.

A regular lotto player, Dennis Bell won a digital spin and took it to Maverik on Blue Lakes Boulevard in Twin Falls to see what he had won. When the clerk scanned, Bell learned he could win up to $125,000.

But …

“They told me I had to go all the way to Boise to get my winnings. That’s a long ways away,” Bell said in a news release from the Idaho Lottery. “The gal next to me said she’d take the ticket and go. Not sure she’d given me any of the winnings, so I decided maybe I should go all the way up to Boise. I’d like $125,000.”

This week, Bell joined Idaho Lottery officials and about 50 onlookers at Boise Towne Square, where he spun the big wheel and won $90,000. He is the largest winner in the history of the game, which debuted in July 2022.

“I’d like to buy a tractor with my winnings for the farm, but they say the wait is about two years,” he said in the release. “Maybe I’ll get a pickup truck instead; that wait is only about six months.”

Twin Falls' Pierce joins Community Foundation board

Twin Falls Mayor Ruth Pierce has joined the Idaho Community Foundation Board of Directors, filling the seat vacated by retired College of Southern Idaho President Jeff Fox.

Pierce, who was elected to city council in 2016 and then as mayor last year, is also a past president of the Twin Falls Rotary Club, a member of the Women’s Giving Connection of Southern Idaho and a member of the Magic Valley Estate Planning Council.

“My passion is giving back to my community,” Pierce said in a news release. “Being a member of the ICF Board is another way I can do that. I am looking forward to getting involved on a statewide basis and learning what other regions and communities are doing.”

The ICF works in all of Idaho’s 44 counties to “build and strengthen communities by bringing people together and using the power of collective giving,” according to its website.

Also:

The district staff for Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson will host mobile office hours in Jerome on Wednesday, beginning with a discussion from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Jerome City Hall, 152 E. Ave. A. A lunch will follow from noon to 1 p.m. at the Jerome Senior Citizen Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave.

will host mobile office hours in Jerome on Wednesday, beginning with a discussion from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Jerome City Hall, 152 E. Ave. A. A lunch will follow from noon to 1 p.m. at the Jerome Senior Citizen Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. The First Federal Foundation , founded in 2003 to support community projects across Idaho, is accepting grant funding applications through June 30 at www.BankFirstFed.com/Foundation. The minimum award is $1,000 and the maximum award is generally $5,000.

, founded in 2003 to support community projects across Idaho, is accepting grant funding applications through June 30 at www.BankFirstFed.com/Foundation. The minimum award is $1,000 and the maximum award is generally $5,000. Guillermo Yanez, who is fluent in Spanish and brings nearly eight years of experience in banking and retail management, has been named manager of the Burley branch of Zions Bank at 102 W. Main St.

– Times-News