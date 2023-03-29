Jehovah’s Witnesses to host global encouragement program

The Jehovah’s Witnesses will host a special global program on Saturday and Sunday, titled “You Can Face the Future With Confidence!”

The free 30-minute presentation is available via videoconferencing. Check the “Attend a Meeting” section on the homepage of www.jw.org for local addresses and meeting times.

“The challenges we face may seem overwhelming, but the Bible holds out a powerful hope for the future that can help us right now,” Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses, said in a news release. “This global program is designed to give all those who attend tangible reasons to face the future with confidence.”

No registration is required. The public is also invited to join nearly 20 million other global attendees for the annual observance of the memorial of Jesus Christ’s death on Tuesday.

Idaho DEQ seeks Wood River WAG members

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is seeking representatives to fill five vacancies on the Wood River Watershed Advisory Group.

The WAG works to preserve and protect the health of the Big Wood River, Little Wood River, and Camas Creek watersheds in Blaine, Camas, Gooding and Lincoln counties, according to a DEQ news release.

The group meets quarterly. Citizen members are asked to serve at least two-year terms. For more information, call Tasha Owen at 208-736-2190 or email or tasha.owen@deq.idaho.gov by 5 p.m. on April 22.

Also:

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Idaho is down for the third straight week, according to AAA Idaho, to $3.58 — 14 cents higher than the national average. California ($4.82) has the highest average price; Mississippi ($2.98) is the only state below $3.

– Times-News