IAFCC directs Idahoans to free clinics

The Idaho Association of Free and Charitable Clinics is encouraging Idahoans who are losing Medicaid benefits through a process of mass re-evaluations known as Medicaid Unwinding to visit one of 13 free clinics across the state.

In Idaho, 32,688 of 54,257 Medicaid recipients were recently disenrolled, according to the Department of Health and Welfare.

“We know that many of our Idaho friends and neighbors are experiencing medical hardships and can’t get help because of insurance status, financial difficulties, or other system barriers,” said Mindy Hong, IAFCC executive director, said in a news release. “No matter what your situation is, our free clinics will warmly welcome you and provide you with quality services.”

Two of the 13 free clinics are in the Magic Valley: Good Samaritan Free Clinic, 113 S. Apple St. in Shoshone, and Wellness Tree Community Clinic, 173 Martin St. in Twin Falls. For a full list of clinics and more information, go online to www.idahoafcc.org.

New Legacy Project to play Twin Falls concert

The Southern Gospel vocal group New Legacy Project will perform a live concert on Saturday, June 17, at 6 p.m. at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington St. N.

Admission is free to the non-denominational concert. The Nashville-based quartet, formerly known as the Blackwood Legacy, blends an edgy Southern Gospel sound with contemporary worship, according to a news release.

The concert is part of New Legacy Project’s “I’ll Stand” ministry in support of U.S. military veterans and their families. For more information, call the church at 208-733-6610, or go online to www.NewLegacyProject.com.

Also:

Ron James, a member of the Twin Falls County Historic Preservation Commission and an adjunct instructor of East Asian history at Idaho State University, will speak on the history of Chinese miners who lived and mined in the Snake River Canyon on Thursday, June 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Minidoka County Historical Society Museum in Rupert, 99 E. Baseline Rd.

– Times-News