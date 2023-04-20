City Club of Southern Idaho to address mental health

The City Club of Southern Idaho will host a community forum on mental health initiatives in the Magic Valley on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho.

The free event, which will feature six speakers representing mental health service organizations and providers throughout the eight-county region, will be held inside the Rick Allen Room at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. A question-and-answer session will follow.

“Mental health is an ever-growing challenge in the Magic Valley as well as across the nation,” City Club member Carolyn White said in a news release. “The City Club of Southern Idaho will address this epidemic in a forum led by mental health providers and first responders. They will share their experiences and perspectives as well as the resources and initiatives available within the community.”

The City Club of Southern Idaho is an independent, nonpartisan organization that seeks to bring people together to explore issues of interest or concern through civic discussion. The group’s mission: Promoting community through civil dialogue.

Hailey library hosts Earth Day After Dark on Saturday

The Hailey Public Library, in partnership with the Central Idaho Dark Sky Alliance and the Central Idaho Night Sky Seekers, is hosting Boise State University’s AstroTAC Team on Saturday for Earth Day After Dark, a free night of observation from 8:30 to 11:30.

A portable planetarium will be at Town Center West in Hailey from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The nighttime session will feature the Lyrid Meteor Shower, deep sky objects, bright planets and the last glimpse of winter constellations, according to a news release. The session will begin at the Croy Canyon Motorized Trailhead, 3.1 miles west of Hailey.

For more information, call the library at 208-788-2036 or go online to www.haileypubliclibrary.org.

Also:

Lyndsay Stowe has been hired as local coordinator in Twin Falls for the International Cultural Exchange Services , a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting a peaceful world by increasing international awareness and understanding through cultural sharing experiences. For more information about hosting or working with ICES, email Stowe at lstowe@icesusa.org.

D.L. Evans Bank has donated $1,000 to the Idaho Children's Trust Fund, a statewide organization dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and neglect. For more information or to help, go online to www.idahochildrenstrustfund.org.

– Times-News