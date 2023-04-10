Blaine County to host flood preparedness meetings

Blaine County will host a series of public education meetings this month to provide residents with information about local emergency response to flooding, evacuation procedures, available resources, and utilities.

Record snowfall has prompted emergency management flood mitigation officials to evaluate risks for localized flooding, according to a news release from the county.

“These workshops are an important part of our commitment to the community and our shared responsibility to identify and reduce flood risk,” Chris Corwin, the country’s emergency manager, said in the release. “Connecting on a local level prior to the spring runoff season helps us better prepare, respond and recover from floods.”

The workshops will be April 18 in Ketchum (6 p.m. at City Hall, 191 Fifth St. W.), April 19 in Hailey (7 p.m. at Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Rd.) and April 20 in Carey (7 p.m. at City Hall, 20482 N. Main St.).

To sign up for the country’s emergency notifications, go online to https://www.co.blaine.id.us/795/Code-Red-Alerts.

Hailey library to host 2 events

The Hailey Public Library will open a four-part monthly series in partnership with the Greater Idaho Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association and host an Earth Day presentation this week.

The Alzheimer’s series will open Tuesday with a noon presentation titled “The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,” led by Dr. Carol Stephens. The free talk is part of the library’s occasional Lunch & Learn series and will be held at Town Center West, 116 S. River St.

The series will continue with talks on May 23 and June 13 before finishing in July.

On Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m., historian Tom Blanchard will explore the establishment of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area ahead of Earth Day on April 22.

“It is one of our area’s crown jewels, and it almost didn’t happen,” Kristen Fletcher, the library’s programs and engagement manager, said in a news release. “Tom will take us back to those early conversations by a group of local activists and the unexpected impact of a painting by Ketchum artist Don Bennett.”

For more information, call the library at 208-788-2036 or go online to www.haileypubliclibrary.org.

– Times-News