Women in Motion conference set for Saturday

The Unity Alliance of Southern Idaho and the South Central Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will host a one-day conference next month to celebrate women in business, self-care and community.

The second Women in Motion conference will be Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Building at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. Registration is open for participants ($135) and vendors ($150) online at www.idhispanicchamber.org.

Wendell Mayor Rebecca Vipperman and transformational leader Vashon Moore will be keynote speakers at the event, themed as “From Mess to Message.” Other presenters will include Susie Rios, Kim Brookman and Idaho state Sen. Melissa Wintrow.

Breakfast and lunch included. For more information, call Alejandra Hernandez of the Unity Alliance at 208-969-1766.

Senior Connection marks March for Meals

The Senior Connection in Hailey is participating in the 21st annual March for Meals, a national celebration of the Meals on Wheels program held annually in March.

Donations can be made at Atkinsons’ Markets in Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue, Village Market in Ketchum and Grocery Outlet in Hailey, or online at www.seniorconnectionidaho.org/donate. Donation checks can be mailed to: P.O. Box 28, Hailey, 83333.

“We served nearly 13,000 meals through Meals on Wheels in 2022, and over 22,000 meals total to older adults in our community,” Senior Connection Executive Director Jovita Pina said in a news release. “This is possible thanks to our incredible teams of volunteers and donors.”

Also:

A public and private partnership of organizations and individuals including Idaho Veterans Network, Joining Forces, Idaho Division of Veterans Services and Find Help have launched www.IdahoVeteransGuide.org , a new online resource for veterans and their families.

, a new online resource for veterans and their families. The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Idaho is $3.65 this week, according to AAA Idaho — down two cents from a week ago but five cents more than a month ago. The national average is $3.41, up four cents from last week.

— down two cents from a week ago but five cents more than a month ago. The national average is $3.41, up four cents from last week. Brian Babbitt has been promoted to commercial loan officer at the South Burley branch of D.L. Evans Bank, the company announced in a news release.

– Times-News