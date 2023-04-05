CSI receives $10K Idaho Community Foundation grant

The College of Southern Idaho has received a $10,000 grant from the John William Jackson Philanthropic Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation to support its Registered Nursing Program.

The nursing program accepts up to 60 students for each fall and spring semester, according to a CSI news release, and boasts an 81% completion rate.

“We are extremely grateful for the work and generosity of the John William Jackson Philanthropic Fund and the Idaho Community Foundation,” Jayson Lloyd, the school’s dean of health sciences and human services, said in the release. “The money provided by these organizations and their donors directly supports our Registered Nursing students through scholarships in their final year of study.”

The John William Jackson fund, established in 2000 within the ICF, has a mission to advance academic scholarship, performing arts, and outdoor sporting for Idaho youth.

Six Magic Valley cities receive Arbor Day Grants

The Idaho Nursery and Landscape Association, in cooperation with the Idaho Department of Lands, Avista, Rocky Mountain Power and Idaho Power, has awarded Arbor Day Grants to 37 cities across the state.

All cities received $300 grants to celebrate Arbor Day, the last Friday of April each year, according to a news release.

The cities in the Magic Valley that applied and received funding: Buhl, Fairfield, Filer, Hollister, Ketchum and Kimberly.

Also:

The Magic Valley Arts Council is in the final days of registration for artists, sponsors and venues for the 13th annual Art & Soul festival, scheduled for June 9 through July 1 with a grand prize of $15,000. Deadline is Sunday at midnight. Register online at www.magicvalleyartandsoul.com. For more information, contract Melissa Cranke at 208-734-2787 or email melissa@magicvalleyartscouncil.org.

is in the final days of registration for artists, sponsors and venues for the 13th annual Art & Soul festival, scheduled for June 9 through July 1 with a grand prize of $15,000. Deadline is Sunday at midnight. Register online at www.magicvalleyartandsoul.com. For more information, contract Melissa Cranke at 208-734-2787 or email melissa@magicvalleyartscouncil.org. The King Fine Arts Center, 2100 Parke Ave. in Burley, will host a free community Easter concert on Sunday, April 16, beginning at 7 p.m.

– Times-News