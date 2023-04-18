Twin Falls student scholarship program set for April 26

Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs will award a graduating Twin Falls County high school senior with a full-tuition scholarship to the College of Southern Idaho this month.

The Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Drug Free Student Scholarship will be awarded on Wednesday, April 26, following oral presentations from two finalists on the topic: “What can be done to reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in Twin Falls County?” The program begins at 6 p.m. in the third-floor conference room at the Twin Falls County Courthouse.

“I am very excited to be able to help further the education of a deserving Twin Falls County student and, at the same time, give them a forum to educate their fellow students and the community about the dangers of illegal drugs,” Loebs said in a news release.

The oral presentations will be evaluated by a panel of three judges: the Honorable Calvin Campbell, CSI Trustee Laird Stone and Times-News Editor Steve Kiggins.

The second finalist will receive tuition for one semester at CSI.

Gooding’s Brockman selected for MACA program

Gooding’s Charlotte Brockman, a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, has been selected for the Mid America CropLife Association’s Young Leader Scholarship Program.

Brockman was one of only nine students chosen for the 2023 program, which is designed to expose future agriculturalists to the crop protection industry and potential career opportunities, according to a MACA news release. This is the scholarship program’s 11th year.

Brockman, who is majoring in agronomy and minoring in agricultural and environmental sciences communications, will serve her paid internship at CSS Farms in Kearney, Nebraska. She will speak about her experience at the MACA Annual Meeting in September at Indianapolis.

Brockman is scheduled to graduate from college in May 2025.

Also:

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Idaho is 10 cents lower than the national average this week and ranked 20th in the country, according to AAA Idaho. Gem State drivers are paying $3.57, three cents more than a week ago but seven cents less than a month ago. California ($4.92), Hawaii ($4.78) and Arizona ($4.55) have the highest prices, while Mississippi ($3.17) has the lowest price.

– Times-News