Sun Valley Wine Auction Benefit set for June 27-30

The Sun Valley Museum of Art in Ketchum will host the 42nd annual Sun Valley Wine Auction Benefit for the Arts from June 27-30, which has provided funding for the museum’s arts education programming since 1981.

The benefit will feature “four days of gastronomical adventures including vintner dinners featuring award-winning chefs and winemakers,” according to a news release, plus educational symposia, a pig roast and the River Ranch Wine Walk along Bigwood River.

“For more than five decades, SVMoA has shared a rich diversity of cultural arts programming with the entire Wood River Valley. Through the generosity of our wine auction patrons, we are able to bring the best in contemporary art and arts education to our community,” Jennifer Wells Green, the museum’s executive director, said in the release. “We are grateful to everyone who engages, participates, and supports this longstanding event every summer.”

For more information or to buy tickets, go online to www.sunvalleywineauction.org.

Idaho ranks No. 10 for worst mental health

Idaho ranks No. 10 in the United States for worst mental health care, according to a study released this month by Forbes.

Arizona (No. 7) and Wyoming (No. 8) were the only Western states to score worse than Idaho, which has an especially percentage of youth who had a major depressive episode in the past year who didn’t receive mental health treatment (67.1%) and percentage of children with private health insurance that doesn’t cover mental or emotional problems (12.2%), according to Forbes.

Texas ranked worst in the study, followed by Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida. The state with the best mental health care: Vermont.

Over 50 million Americans have a mental illness, but more than half (55%) of adults with a mental illness don’t receive treatment, according to Forbes, which used seven metrics to compare all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to determine its rankings.

Also:

The district staff for Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson will host mobile office hours in Hansen and Kimberly on Wednesday, beginning with a discussion from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the City of Hansen Community Room, 340 Main St. Lunch will follow from noon to 1 p.m. at Ageless Senior Center in Kimberly, 310 Main St.

– Times-News