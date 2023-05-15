US Highway 26 to close for railroad repairs near Shoshone

A section of U.S. Highway 26 near Shoshone will be closed for railroad repairs beginning Tuesday, the Idaho Transportation Department announced Monday.

Commuter traffic will be detoured in-town around the construction zone, while trucks will be detoured onto highways, ITD said in a news release. The crossing is expected to reopen by 6 p.m. Thursday.

Union Pacific Railroad Company will making repairs to address aging infrastructure, including installation of new steel tracks, concrete slabs and asphalt.

For traffic updates, call 511 or sign up at 511.idaho.gov.

Education board approves first tuition increase since 2019

The Idaho State Board of Education on Monday approved the first resident undergraduate tuition increase since spring 2019 at the state’s four-year institutions.

The tuition for the 2023-24 academic year will increase by 5% at the University of Idaho ($8,816), Boise State University ($8,782) and Idaho State University ($8,356), and by 5.6% at Lewis-Clark State College ($7,388).

The institutions cited inflationary costs, increased utility costs, employee merit pay increases and higher health insurance premiums to justify tuition increases, according to a news release.

“Idaho still has one of the least expensive average resident tuition rates in the entire nation,” State Board President Dr. Linda Clark said in the release.

AAA Idaho: 241,000 Idahoans will travel at Memorial Day

More than 241,000 Idahoans will be among the expected 42.3 million Americans on the road for Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA Idaho.

The holiday travel period comes with the average price for a gallon of gasoline holding at $3.74, up 17 cents from a month ago but down 77 cents from the same time last year. The national average, meanwhile, is at $3.54 – nearly a dollar cheaper than a year ago.

“Our forecast puts travel volume back at pre-pandemic levels, with a prediction of record air travel for the holiday,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in a news release. “We continue to see growing consumer confidence and elevated discretionary spending, despite persistent inflation and the threat of a global recession. Right now, people are cautiously optimistic that they can still take a vacation, even with the economic storms that are raging overhead.”

AAA's Memorial Day travel period begins Thursday and runs through Monday.

– Times-News