U of I receives $24M to study energy, water use

The University of Idaho has received $24 million to conduct a research project on the impact of changes in climate, population and technology on energy and water use in the Gem State.

The funding comes through a five-year, $20 million award from the National Science Foundation’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR), with the state contributing an additional $4 million, according to a news release from the school.

“This project is necessary right now because the intersection of water and energy issues is critical to Idaho’s people, industries and livelihoods,” Idaho EPSCoR Director Andrew Kliskey said in the release. “It demonstrates big picture, use-inspired, science-informed approaches.”

He added, “Idaho is the perfect place for this study, because we have a variety of ecosystems, community types and management practices. We have everything from the semi-arid south to northern temperate forests and a cross section of rural towns, Native American communities and urban centers. By having such a variety of case studies, we hope our findings will be helpful for many communities across the West as they plan.”

Researchers from U of I, along with Boise State University, Idaho State University, the Coeur d’Alene Tribe and the Shoshone Bannock Tribes, will work during the project in collaboration with utility companies, state and federal government agencies, and Idaho cities and counties to identify energy and water use strategies that will be resilient to Idaho’s changing needs.

CSI hands out General Education Teaching Awards

Six College of Southern Idaho professors and instructors have been selected as winners of the fifth annual General Education Teaching Awards, given to recognize exceptional teaching for non-majors.

The 2023 winners: Kimberly Jones, written communications; Tandace Crane, oral communication; Kim Prestwich, humanistic and artistic ways; Matt Reynolds, social and behavioral ways of knowing; Shawn Willsey, scientific ways of knowing; and Denyée Matthews, institutionally designated ways of knowing.

“General education courses are challenging to teach and these instructors go above and beyond to connect relevant, engaging content to a wide variety of students with a wide variety of majors and interests,” Tiffany Seeley-Case, the school’s dean of general and transfer education, said in a news release.

Also:

Russ Tremayne , a retired history professor and a member of the Idaho Humanities Council, will speak on the Oregon Trail and the area’s gold mining history, on Thursday, May 18, at the Minidoka County Museum , 99 E. Baseline Rd. in Rupert. The presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 208-436-0336.

, a retired history professor and a member of the Idaho Humanities Council, will speak on the Oregon Trail and the area’s gold mining history, on Thursday, May 18, at the , 99 E. Baseline Rd. in Rupert. The presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 208-436-0336. The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center Community Education Department is holding its final enrichment course for the 2023 spring term: Beginning Fly Tying (Tuesdays from May 16 to May 30, 6 to 7:30 p.m). To register, call 208-678-1400 or go online to https://communityed.csi.edu

– Times-News