3 Magic Valley students win $1,500 CapEd scholarships

Three students from Magic Valley high schools were awarded $1,500 college scholarships from CapEd Credit Union on Wednesday night during a ceremony at Blue Lakes Country Club in Twin Falls.

Hiram Kimball of Buhl High School (academic achievement), Claire Liljenquist of Declo High School (overcoming obstacles) and Ciara Vaca of Magic Valley High School (most improved) were chosen by a panel of four judges following a year-long nomination process by school counselors.

The weekly nominees were published throughout the academic year on the front page of the Times-News.

Kimball, who has earned 56 college credits in high school and maintained a 4.0 grade-point average, plans to attend the University of Idaho majoring in wildlife sciences. He is also an Eagle Scout.

Liljenquist, an orphan in China for 12 years until she was adopted and brought to the United States, was born with clubfoot and uses a wheelchair. She plans to major in culinary arts at CSI and hopes to become a chef in her own restaurant.

Vaca, whose career goal is to become a registered nurse, will begin the CNA program at the College of Southern Idaho next month.

Also:

The Unity Alliance of Southern Idaho will celebrate Congolese culture at its second annual Twin Falls event, scheduled for Saturday, June 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho. For more information, email Alejandra Hernandez at ahernandez@unityalliancesi.org.

The district staff for Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson will host mobile office hours in Burley on Wednesday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the city offices, 1401 Overland Ave.

Amy Durfee, who has worked at D.L. Evans Bank for 24 years, beginning as a teller, has been promoted to vice president branch manager at the Rupert branch.

– Times-News