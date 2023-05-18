First cohort of Chobani Scholars graduate from Idaho

The first cohort from the Chobani Scholars program graduated from the University of Idaho last weekend.

The program was launched in 2018 to support students with experience or interest in the dairy industry seeking careers in dairy, agriculture and food science. Chobani grants are helping more than two dozen students attending Idaho’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, as well as Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, according to a news release.

The Idaho graduates:

Alejandro Jimenez, the founding president of the Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences program.

Avelardo Vargas, the college’s 2023 Student Leader of the Year who has landed a job at Alta Genetics.

Daniel Salas, who will intern this summer with Standard Dairy Consultants in Twin Falls.

Kaitlin Mirkin, the 2023 Outstanding Senior in the college who will attend veterinary school in the fall at Washington State University.

Raquel Dimond, who will join Mirkin at Washington State’s veterinary school.

Idaho PUC to hold Intermountain Gas rate hearings

The Idaho Public Utilities Commission will hold two hearings next month on a proposed settlement to set new rates for Intermountain Gas service.

If approved, Intermountain residential bills would increase by 70 cents monthly, or 1.21%, and commercial bills would increase by 96 cents, or .35% each month.

A customer hearing is scheduled for Monday, June 5, at 6 p.m., with all testimony becoming part of the official case record, according to an Idaho PUC news release. The in-person hearing will be at 11331 W. Chinden Blvd., Bldg. 8, Ste. 201-A, in Boise. The hearing will also be available by calling 1-415-655-0001, entering meeting number 2630 884 3847 and using the numeric password of 249 74 983.

A technical hearing will follow on Thursday, June 8, starting at 9 a.m. To listen, call 1-415-655-0001, enter meeting number 2633 028 3230 and use the numeric password 832 46 422.

The Idaho PUC is accepting written comments on the proposed settlement until June 8 on the commission’s website (https://puc.idaho.gov/).

Hailey library to launch monthly Lotería Night

The Hailey Public Library and Neighbors Helping Neighbors have partnered to create a Lotería Night on the fourth Thursday of each month beginning in May.

An especially popular game in Mexico, lotería is a traditional game of chance, sometimes referred to as Mexican bingo, played with a deck of 54 colorful cards. The free, family-friendly event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Town Center West, located across from the library at 116 S. River St.

For more information, call the library at 208-788-2036 or go online to www.haileypubliclibrary.org.

Also:

A community survey to gather feedback regarding growth, agriculture, economic development and other local issues for Minidoka County and the cities of Rupert and Paul will close Monday. The survey is available in English and Spanish at https://bit.ly/MinidokaCountyCompPlan. For more information, call 208-436-7183, or email BStephens@minidokacounty.id.gov.

Ketchum's Clara Harding, a graduate of Wood River High School, won The Senior Prize in Government at Hamilton College's Class & Charter Day on May 9. The award is given annually at the New York liberal arts institution to the outstanding senior concentrator in government.

