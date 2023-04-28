Hailey’s Dang wins Idaho Small Business Person of Year

Dang Chanthasuthisombut, the owner of two restaurants in the Wood River Valley, will be honored as the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 2023 Idaho Small Business Person of the Year on Wednesday.

The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. at Dang’s Thai Cuisine in Hailey, located at 310 N. Main St.

“Dang embodies the pursuit of a dream and the tenacity to achieve one’s personal and professional goals,” Benjamin Mitchum, SBA business development officer for U.S. Bank, said in a news release. “As a first-generation immigrant to the United States, Dang brought his hopes and dreams for what his new life would be. He set a goal to own his own restaurant within five years of arriving here and coming from a rich food culture, he brings something special to the tables of his customers every time.”

SBA District Director Shannon Madsen described Dang as a “shining example of the resilience and determination that small business owners possess.”

Dang recently opened a second Hailey restaurant, Mr. Dee, which serves sushi, seafood and steak, Eye on Sun Valley reported this week.

Hemingway House to host May Writers-in-Residence

Award-winning writers Josh Barkan and Jennifer Haigh will be the May Writers-in-Residence at the Hemingway House in Ketchum and share their work during community events at The Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave.

Barkan will speak on Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m. about his upcoming memoir, “Wonder Travels,” which explores the question: Can we ever really know another person? It is set to be released Sept. 12 by Roundabout Press.

Haigh will at the Ketchum library on Friday, May 26m at 5 p.m. for an in-person and virtual event on the book, “One True Sentence: Writers and Readers on Hemingway’s Art,” of which she is a contributor. The book, inspired by the Hemingway quote from A Moveable Feast — “All you have to do is write one true sentence” — was released last summer.

Registration is recommended for both events. For more information, call Martha Williams, the library’s director of programs and education, at 208-806-2621 or email mwilliams@comlib.org.

Also:

Cricket Stirling , with Cricket Stirling & Associates of Twin Falls, was named Top Agent for the South-Central Idaho Region of the National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals for the second straight year during the group’s annual symposium on April 20. “Because of Cricket’s continued work and dedication, Idahoans have greater access to affordable, comprehensive health insurance coverage, and the peace of mind that comes with knowing they are covered when the unexpected arises,” Pat Kelly , executive director for Your Health Idaho, said in a news release.

, with Cricket Stirling & Associates of Twin Falls, was named Top Agent for the South-Central Idaho Region of the National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals for the second straight year during the group’s annual symposium on April 20. “Because of Cricket’s continued work and dedication, Idahoans have greater access to affordable, comprehensive health insurance coverage, and the peace of mind that comes with knowing they are covered when the unexpected arises,” , executive director for Your Health Idaho, said in a news release. The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust , a private, nonprofit foundation serving the Pacific Northwest since 1975, has awarded 10 grants totaling nearly a $1 million Idaho, according to its 2023 Winter Grants Report list. Arch Community Housing Trust in Ketchum was the only Magic Valley recipient, receiving $350,000 for new housing to help bring educators to rural Idaho.

, a private, nonprofit foundation serving the Pacific Northwest since 1975, has awarded 10 grants totaling nearly a $1 million Idaho, according to its 2023 Winter Grants Report list. was the only Magic Valley recipient, receiving $350,000 for new housing to help bring educators to rural Idaho. The district staff for Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson will host mobile office hours in Buhl on Wednesday, beginning with an 8:30 a.m. breakfast at the West End Senior Citizen Center, 1010 Main St. A discussion will follow from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at City Hall, 203 Broadway Ave. N.

will host mobile office hours in Buhl on Wednesday, beginning with an 8:30 a.m. breakfast at the West End Senior Citizen Center, 1010 Main St. A discussion will follow from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at City Hall, 203 Broadway Ave. N. D.L. Evans Bank has donated $1,000 to the Rock Creek Elementary School Climbing Wall Fundraiser. The Twin Falls school’s PTO is working to raise funds to purchase a wall for the school’s gymnasium.

