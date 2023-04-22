CSI ag students win banners at NACTA conference

The College of Southern Idaho won multiple banners and individual awards at the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture Collegiate Judging Conference on April 12-15 at Modesto Junior College in California.

Represented by 18 students and two advisors, CSI was among 50 two-year colleges and four-year universities that competed in 17 different events at an annual event designed to prepare students for careers in agriculture-related fields.

CSI earned a fourth-place banner in the Knowledge Bowl. The team members were Synovia Bates (Nampa), Amie Betzold (Nampa), Caleb Hampton (Moore), William Harrison (Heyburn) and Mattie Merritt (Round Mountain, Nevada).

Additionally, CSI placed second in Equine Management, Horticulture, Ag Mechanics and Veterinary Science competitions, and third in Soils.

The college’s individual winners: Harrison finished second in Ag Mechanics; Riley Hayes (Georgetown) placed fourth in Horticulture; Alaina Groom (Mountain Home) was fifth in Horticulture; Isabella Mickelsen (Rexburg) took fifth in Soils; and Courtney Beene (Rupert) finished fifth in Vet Science.

Twin Falls man sentenced for federal drug crime

A Twin Falls man has been sentenced to 160 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced in a news release last week.

Lawrence Eric Barnes, 42, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge David C. Nye to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

Barnes was on parole for trafficking in methamphetamine and attempted strangulation when he was stopped by law enforcement in June 2022 in Twin Falls County, according to court records. Sheriff’s deputies seized 16 pounds of methamphetamine, 20 grams of fentanyl powder, 200 fentanyl pills, and a loaded .40 caliber handgun from Barnes’ vehicle, the release said.

Also:

The Hailey Public Library will host fly fishing extraordinaire Morgan Buckert for a talk about the families and species of aquatic insects in local waters on Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Town Center West, 116 S. River St. For more information, call the library at 208-788-2036 or go online to www.haileypubliclibrary.org.

The Community Library in Ketchum, 415 Spruce Ave., will screen "Vermeer: The Greatest Expedition," on Thursday, May 4, at 6 p.m. The 90-minute film invites audiences to a private viewing of the largest Vermeer exhibition in history, which opens this spring in Amsterdam. Registration is recommended. For more information, call Martha Williams at 208-806-2621 or email mwilliams@comlib.org.

– Times-News