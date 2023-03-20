Bill’s Place golf fundraiser set for April 15

The 19th annual Bill’s Place golf tournament fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, at the Twin Falls Golf Course.

The four-player scramble is set for a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Proceeds will benefit Bill’s Place, which provides temporary housing for women transitioning into independent living following incarceration.

Cost is $60 per person, or $240 for a four-player team, and includes lunch. Sponsor fee is $100, or $340 for sponsorship and a four-player team. Tournament is limited to the first 120 paid entries.

To RSVP, send check, team name and handicaps to: Bill’s Place, P.O. Box 671, Twin Falls, 83303. Entry fees are due by April 11. For more information, call Ken Robinette at 208-731-1019.

Hailey library to host free talk on native bees

The Hailey Public Library will host a free talk by educator and forester Linda Ries, titled “The Amazing World of Native Bees,” on Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Town Center West, 116 S. River St.

The presentation is co-sponsored by the Wood River Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society.

“Native bees are the primary pollinator or significantly supplement honey bees for agricultural crops,” Kristin Fletcher, the library’s programs and engagement manager, said in a news release. “However, these fascinating creatures are in decline all over the United States as a result of loss of habitat, toxins and disease. The good news is that there’s much we can do to help them out. But first we need to learn more about the unique natural history and lifestyle of the species who live here.”

For more information, call the library at 208-788-2036 or go online to www.haileypubliclibrary.org.

Also:

The price for a gallon regular gasoline in Idaho is down five cents this week, to $3.62, according to AAA Idaho — the 11th highest price in the U.S. The national average is $3.44, down three cents from a week ago. California ($4.85) has the highest average price; Oklahoma ($2.98) the lowest.

— the 11th highest price in the U.S. The national average is $3.44, down three cents from a week ago. California ($4.85) has the highest average price; Oklahoma ($2.98) the lowest. The 30th annual Glanbia Nutritionals Charity Challenge is accepting applications from Magic Valley non-profit organizations with 501©(3) status through May 12 at glanbiacharitychallenge.com. The challenge donated $200,000 in 2022. For more information, email Jayde Wilson at jaywilson@glanbia.com.

is accepting applications from Magic Valley non-profit organizations with 501©(3) status through May 12 at glanbiacharitychallenge.com. The challenge donated $200,000 in 2022. For more information, email Jayde Wilson at jaywilson@glanbia.com. Alliance Title has announced Keehton Potter as assistant vice president and branch manager in Twin Falls. A native of Idaho Falls, Potter has worked the past 5 ½ years as a business development representative for Alliance in the Treasure Valley.

– Times-News