Two Men and a Truck drive to support Valley House

The Two Men and a Truck moving company will support the Valley House during its 16th annual Movers for Moms collection drive.

Valley House has served the Magic Valley for 28 years, providing provisional housing to low income, disadvantaged and homeless people, as well as clothing, food, educational classes and employment resources.

Two Men and a Truck Twin Falls will work with local businesses to collect essential care and comfort items for the women residents at Valley House, according to a news release.

Kim Spiers, assistant director at Valley House, called the Movers for Moms drive “an incredible blessing!”

“Without community partners supporting the shelter, the needs here would not be met,” Spiers said in a news release.

Fundraisers to benefit Gooding hospital chapel project

A pair of fundraisers to support the North Canyon Medical Center Chapel Construction Project in Gooding are scheduled for April.

The benefit group “If You’ve Ever Prayed for a Miracle” is hosting the fundraisers, which are necessary to offset rising construction costs brought on by recent changes in the economy, organizers say.

The fundraisers:

A meet and greet event with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gooding Senior Center, 308 Senior Ave.

A ball and brew/wine tasting event on Saturday, April 22, at 5 p.m. at The Hummingbird House, 125 7th Ave. W.

Fundraising organizers are also inviting all churches in Gooding and across the Magic Valley to take up a special offertory on Sunday, April 16, to support the construction project.

For more information, go to the “If You’ve Ever Prayed for a Miracle” Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090124396031.

Hemingway Writer-in-Residence to speak in Ketchum

Peter Mann, Writer-In-Residence at the Hemingway House in Ketchum, will speak about his latest book, “The Torqued Man,” on Thursday, March 23, at 6 p.m. at The Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave.

“The Torqued Man,” named on the Best Books of 2022 by The New Yorker magazine, is a literary thriller set in wartime Berlin that follows a German spy handler and an Irish secret agent. A book signing will follow Mann’s conversation with Jenny Emery Davidson, the library’s executive director.

“He brings such creativity to all he does, and we’re thrilled to have him with us for several weeks of residency,” Martha Williams, the library’s director of programs and education, said of Mann in a news release.

Also:

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.67 in Idaho this week — up two cents from a week ago and 10th most expensive in the United States, according to AAA Idaho . The national average is $3.46, a six-cent increase from last week. California has the highest price ($4.92), while Mississippi has the lowest price ($3.02).

. The national average is $3.46, a six-cent increase from last week. California has the highest price ($4.92), while Mississippi has the lowest price ($3.02). The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Center Community Education Department is offering two new enrichment courses: Enhanced Concealed Weapons (March 18 or May 13, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Basic Beginning Computers (Tuesdays from March 28 to April 18, 1 to 3 p.m.). To register, call 208-678-1400 or go online to https://communityed.csi.edu.

– Times-News