Hailey purchases townhomes for employee housing

The Hailey City Council this week approved the purchase and assignment of two townhomes for employee housing in a new project at 410 River St.

The 12-unit project was approved by the council in 2021, and an agreement between the city and the developer provided the city with the first opportunity to purchase two units upon completion, according to a news release.

“We are implementing our community housing goals with this purchase,” Hailey Mayor Martha Burke said in the release. “I look forward to other creative ideas for the remaining 2023 Housing Capital funds, including partnerships with other government entities, agencies, and non-profit organizations. We continue to explore all reasonable opportunities for housing on city-owned property and elsewhere in town.”

All of the recently-finished units are 1,600 square feet, with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage and a rooftop deck. The purchase price of the two deed-restricted units is $375,061 each, the city said in the release. One of the units will be retained by the city, and the second unit will be assigned to an eligible, qualified city employee.

Ketchum theater to screen Little Richard documentary

The Magic Lantern Cinema, 100 2nd St W., in Ketchum, will present a special screening of the documentary, “Little Richard: I am Everything,” on Tuesday with shows at 4:45 and 7 p.m.

The biographical documentary, directed by Lisa Cortés, premiered on the opening night of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Tickets are available at the Magic Lantern box office, open daily at 3:45 p.m. For more information, go online to mlcinemas.com or call 208-726-3308.

The film tells the story of the Black queer origins of rock ‘n’ roll, exploding the whitewashed canon of American pop music to reveal the innovator — the originator — Richard Penniman, according to a news release. Little Richard is known for the creative genius and performance behind the classic songs “Good Golly, Miss Molly,” “Tutti-Frutti,” “Long Tall Sally,” “Lucille,” “Slippin’ and Slidin’” and others.

– Times-News