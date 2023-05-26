Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DL Evans Bank donates $600K to boost non-profits in Idaho, Utah

D.L. Evans Bank made multiple large donations to community non-profit organizations in Idaho and Utah this week through the Federal Home Loan Bank matching grant program that matches up to $3 for every $1 of the bank’s donation.

“As community bankers in Idaho and Utah, we are always looking for ways to give back to our communities,” John V. Evans, III, the bank’s chief executive officer, said in a news release. “These types of initiatives are what makes community banking so special and what sets community banks apart. As our founder once said, community banking is just about one thing: Helping people and communities grow and prosper.”

The D.L. Evans donation totaled $600,000 split among 17 recipients – including $45,000 to Arch Community Housing Trust in the Wood River Valley, $35,000 to Voices Against Violence in Magic Valley and Mini-Cassia, $17,500 to Habitat for Humanity Magic Valley and the Cassia County School District’s Avenues for Hope and $10,000 to Young Caring for Our Young of Mini-Cassia.

Magic Valley Iris Society show set for June 3 in Twin Falls

The Magic Valley Iris Society, an affiliate of the American Iris Society, will host its annual Spring Iris Show, “The Beauty of Irises,” on Saturday, June 3, at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Dr.

The show, which will feature a variety of irises in bloom now across the Magic Valley, will be open to the public from noon to 4 p.m.

The Magic Valley Iris Society, which meets four times each year, helps its members grow and show irises and maintain a garden. For more information or show rules, call Jeanette Graham at 208-734-3613 or email onthegograham@gmail.com.

Courtney Abenroth of Rupert was appointed this week to the Parent Advisory Council, which advises the State Board of Education on ways to “implement, administer, and improve” the Empowering Parents grant program, according to a state news release. The council includes seven members — three appointed by the governor, two appointed by the Senate Pro Tem and two appointed by the Speaker of the House. Abenroth was appointed by Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder .

of Rupert was appointed this week to the Parent Advisory Council, which advises the State Board of Education on ways to “implement, administer, and improve” the Empowering Parents grant program, according to a state news release. The council includes seven members — three appointed by the governor, two appointed by the Senate Pro Tem and two appointed by the Speaker of the House. Abenroth was appointed by Senate Pro Tem . Minidoka Memorial Hospital plans to open an outpatient imaging center and orthopedic clinic in the Rivergate Mall in north Burley next year, the hospital announced in a news release. Services will include MRIs, ultrasounds, X-rays, mammograms, CTs, DEXA scans and other procedures.

