Desert Creative Group’s Dean wins 2023 SBA award

Janeale Dean, owner and principal consultant of the Twin Falls-based Desert Creative Group, has been named the 2023 Woman-Owned Small Business Person of the Year by the Boise District of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“I am so honored to have the opportunity to represent the woman-owned business community in Idaho this year!” Dean said in a news release. “This success isn’t mine alone; I have an incredible circle of clients, staff, family, friends, mentors, peers, and loved ones who are always there offering support.”

Dean will be awarded during a ceremony on Wednesday, May 3, at 2:30 p.m. at the Desert Creative Group office, 164 Main Ave. N., as part of the district’s recognition of National Small Business Week.

Founded by Dean in 2017, Desert Creative Group is a full-service marketing and creative agency that works with organizations around the world, according to its website.

Simpson announces hiring of Twin Falls aide

Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson has announced the hiring of Jessica Hammond through the Green and Gold Congressional Aide Program, a two-year fellowship opportunity for veterans to work in congressional offices.

Hammond, who will work in Simpson’s office in Twin Falls, served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a bulk fuel specialist from 2016-20 at Camp Pendleton, California, according to a news release.

“We are fortunate to have Jessica advocating on behalf of veterans and military personnel in our district,” Simpson said in the release. “After her incredible military service, she understands the needs of veterans and is ready to assist in casework and other areas of need.”

Hammond can be reached at 208-734-7219, or via email at jessica.hammond@mail.house.gov.

Also:

The Hagerman Spring Fling & Wing , featuring antiques, appraisals, bird field trips, and arts and crafts, will be May 19 (noon to 7 p.m.) and May 20 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at Memorial Gym, 150 E. Lake St. W. Suggested admission donation is $3 per person, or $5 per family. For more information, email hagermanfun@gmail.com.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Idaho this week was up six cents, to $3.64, nearly identical to the national average of $3.67, according to AAA Idaho. The most expensive prices to open the week were in California ($4.90), Hawaii ($4.77) and Arizona ($4.69), while Mississippi ($3.14) had the lowest per-gallon price.

– Times-News