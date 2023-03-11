Buhl’s Mahannah family to receive Century Farm Award

The Mahannah family, which has been farming near Buhl for more than 100 years, will be recognized this month with a Century Farm Award from the Idaho State Historical Society and the Idaho Department of Agriculture.

Matt and Kara Mahannah will receive the award during a private event with family and friends on March 18 in Castleford, along with a commemorative Century Farm sign.

The Mahannah Farms was acquired in 1919 by CB Mahannah, Matt’s great grandfather, and his father, Ben, ran the farm until 2008 when Matt and Kara became owners. They have two children, Aubrey and Gabe, who have been involved with the operations of the farm since they were youngsters, according to a news release.

The Century Farm Award honors families that have continuously owned and actively farmed the same land their ancestors farmed more than 100 years ago. The partnership program, created as part of Idaho’s Centennial Celebration, has recognized more than 450 farms and reaches across the state since 1990, according to the release.

Convention of States meetings set for Twin Falls

The Convention of States, a national grassroots effort to call a convention under Article V of the U.S. Constitution, will hold informational meetings in Twin Falls on March 23-24.

The COS, launched in 2013, is seeking to unite 34 states to call a convention to propose constitutional amendments that would place term limits on legislators and federal officials, impose fiscal restraints on government spending, and reduce the size and scope of the federal government, according to its website.

While two-thirds of states are required to call a convention, as stated in Article V, the Constitution requires ratification by three-fourths, or 38 states, for any proposed amendments.

The Twin Falls meetings will be Thursday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m., and Friday, March 24, at 8 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, 447 Seastrom St. Seating is limiting. To RSVP or for more information, call or text Neil Harpster at 208-731-1991 or email Neil.harpster@cosaction.com.

Gooding will be ‘Capital for a Day’ on Friday

Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be in Gooding on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gooding Basque Center, 285 Euskadi Lane.

Little and members of his cabinet will be in attendance to answer questions from residents.

“‘Capital for a Day’ is a great opportunity for myself and my administration to hear from Idahoans about the needs of their community,” Little said in a news release. “It is an honor to share this tradition with the good people of Gooding and learn how we can better serve them.”

Also:

St. Luke’s Magic Valley in Twin Falls and St. Luke’s Jerome are seeking volunteers for various roles, from working in the gift shop to shuttle drivers to comfort care. For more information and to complete a volunteer application, go online to www.stlukesonline.org/about-st-lukes/donate-or-volunteer/magic-valley-foundation/volunteering

, or call 208-814-0861.

The city of Hailey

has closed Heagle Park, trails near Heagle Park and into Draper Preserve, and the Toe of the Hill Trail following multiple small avalanches in the Della Mountain and Carbonate areas. Residents are advised to stay out of those areas until further notice.

The

Sun Valley Museum of Art

in Ketchum will close for building upgrades from March 18 through late June following its current exhibition, “The Color of Sound,” which explores the relationship between art and the neurological phenomenon of synesthesia.

– Times-News